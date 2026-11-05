New Constantine Movie in Development with Francis Galluppi Scripting for DC Studios

DC Studios is developing a new Constantine film with writer Francis Galluppi joining the project. This adds to the existing effort for a Keanu Reeves sequel amid DC Universe restructuring.

DC Studios is currently moving forward with early development on a new Constantine movie, expanding the franchise beyond the previously announced sequel to the 2005 film. Deadline reports that Francis Galluppi, known for writing Evil Dead: Wrath, has been tapped to pen the script for this fresh iteration of the character. This development signals a continued studio interest in the occult detective role created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, and John Totleben.

New Scripting Project for Occult Detective

Francis Galluppi is set to write the screenplay for this new film project, marking a fresh creative attempt to bring the character to modern audiences. The production status remains in the early development phase, and the studios have not yet released official commentary regarding the specific direction of the story. Industry observers are waiting for clarification on whether this new project aligns with the broader cinematic universe or stands apart.

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Uncertain Franchise Placement for Film

It currently remains unclear whether this new Constantine movie will integrate into James Gunn's DC Universe franchise or if it will be classified as an Elseworlds property. DC Studios has not confirmed if the film is meant to exist within the same continuity as Keanu Reeves' incarnation or if it will operate independently. This ambiguity reflects the studio's broader strategy of balancing multiple creative lanes for its supernatural intellectual properties.

History of Multiple Constantine Projects

This latest scripting effort joins a long list of previous attempts to secure a successful solo project for the popular comic book character. For over two decades, fans have hoped for another major screen appearance following Keanu Reeves' portrayal in the 2005 DC horror installment. That original film grew a significant cult following, which directly contributed to the recent revelation that a sequel remains in active development.

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Previous Iterations and Canceled Shows

Matt Ryan previously brought the famous occult detective to life in NBC's Constantine television show, which was canceled after only one season. His version of the character later continued through The CW's Arrowverse franchise, appearing as a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow for several seasons. Warner Bros. Discovery also attempted to launch a new live-action series when J.J. Abrams was developing a Justice League Dark-centric franchise.

Impact of Studio Merger on Development

The landscape for supernatural storytelling changed significantly after Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount announced their Skydance merger. While the sequel to Reeves' 2005 film remains in the works following this corporate restructuring, other projects like the streaming series developed by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot were scrapped. A Justice League Dark concept never materialized, despite earlier plans for HBO Max shows and theatrical films based on supernatural players in the DC canon.