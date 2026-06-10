New Community Mission Series Live in GTA V

The latest Community Mission Series is now live in GTA V, offering a ton of bonus rewards and worthwhile missions to complete. Players can earn up to $1 million by completing all of the featured Community Missions, as well as additional rewards for completing specific activities. The series is live until June 17 and can be found on the official Rockstar website.

The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI might be drawing in everyone's attention right now, but the fact remains that we still aren't going to be able to play it until November.

That leaves GTA V as our best port of call for the time being, and in fairness, developer Rockstar has been quite diligent about bringing out new content for the game in the meantime. With that, the multiplayer has really remained the best port of call for new experiences, thanks in large part to the regular events that run, offering increased rewards and loot for players to pick up.

The latest of those is now live, and there's plenty you'll want to grab before it goes away in the relatively near future. Over on the official Rockstar website, you can find the breakdown of the latest Community Mission Series, which is now live across all platforms until June 17.

As part of that, there are a ton of bonus rewards on offer for completing activities, as well as a bunch of worthwhile missions to complete if you're just looking for more fun in the game. The headline is undoubtedly 4X GTA$ and RP in any of the curated Community Mission Series selections, as well as an additional GTA$500,000 bonus each week for completing all the featured Community Missions.

There are seven Community Missions in the current selection, with the full list and their descriptions as follows: That means you can earn $1 million by completing all of those missions once, across both weeks of the event, from June 4-10 and June 11-17, though obviously you'll have to put the work in today to get in under the wire for Week 1. At the same time, robbing two Stash Houses rewards an additional $100,000, as well as double rewards on Meth Sell Missions.

There's plenty more to get through on the official event page, so check it out for yourself today, while you still have a chance to get in on all of that GTA V goodness, before it all goes away in a week or so. Grand Theft Auto 5 Like Follow Followed Open-World Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 92/100 Critics Rec: 92% Released September 17, 2013 ESRB M For Mature 17+ due to Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Mature Humor, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs and Alcohol Developer(s) Rockstar North Publisher(s) Rockstar Games Engine Rockstar Advanced Game Engine 5 Images Close Genre(s) Open-World, Action Powered b





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GTA V Community Mission Series Rockstar Grand Theft Auto VI Gaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Danny Pino Joins MGM+ Series 'The Magnificent Seven' Series RemakeDanny Pino has joined the series regular cast of the MGM+ series The Magnificent Seven, in a new role that didn't exist in the original 1960 film.

Read more »

Grand Theft Auto Online Final Event Week Offers Massive Cash Bonuses Ahead of GTA VI LaunchGrand Theft Auto Online is hosting a final lucrative event week from June 4-10, featuring double payouts, $500,000 community mission rewards, and exclusive vehicle giveaways as Rockstar prepares to launch GTA VI this November.

Read more »

LISTEN: ‘GTA 6,’ Xbox Exclusives, Paramount Revs Game Studio and More From Summer Game FestOn today’s 'Daily Variety' podcast, Variety’s Jennifer Maas details the news coming out of Summer Game Fest, the industry’s annual product showcase.

Read more »

Joanne Froggatt Officially Boards MGM+ Series ‘The Magnificent Seven’ Alongside Amy ForsythJoanne Froggatt and Amy Forsyth Join MGM+ Series 'The Magnificent Seven' As Series Regulars.

Read more »