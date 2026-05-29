New Colorado law limits AI chatbot interactions with kids after Gov. Jared Polis signs bill

A new law signed Friday by Gov. Jared Polis will restrict artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, regulating the technology amid concern about its role in several suicides by young people.

faced controversy while it was under consideration in the state legislature, in part because some advocates for tight regulations thought the final version of the bill didn’t go far enough.

It ultimately passed with bipartisan lineups in support and opposition. Starting Jan. 1, the new law requires that chatbots regularly announce to users who are minors that they are operating on AI. Developers of chatbots will also be required to implement measures aimed at preventing emotional dependence, and they will be tasked with putting reasonable safeguards in place to prevent chatbots from generating sexually explicit content.

“The unfortunate reality is that AI chatbots have encouraged suicide attempts and engaged in romantic interactions with minors,” said Rep. Sean Camacho, a Denver Democrat in a statement.

“Our new law protects users, especially children, from misleading AI chatbot conversations. ” Sen. Iman Jodeh, an Aurora Democrat, said in a statement that the law “takes the first step toward establishing commonsense guardrails so that our children are encouraged to turn to trusted adults, not to AI chatbots, in times of need. ” Earlier this month, Sen.

Kyle Mullica, a Thornton Democrat, invoked the death of a 13-year-old girl, Juliana Peralta, whose mother said she was sexually groomed by a chatbot and that the chatbot did not do anything to intervene when the girl shared suicidal thoughts. Juliana later died by suicide. Her mother, Cynthia Montoya, who lives in Mullica’s district, argued the bill was insufficient.

She cited that it would set a “technically feasible” standard for incorporating the new protections in chatbots, and she said that would give tech companies too much deference. She called for Polis to veto the bill.





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