New Colon Cancer Screening Guidelines Add Blood And At-Home Tests

Blood tests taken in a doctor’s office now can be used to screen for colon cancer, according to updated American Cancer Society (ACS) guidelines.

screening for colon canceras a highly preventable disease as much as a treatable one,” said senior researcher Robert Smith, senior vice president for early cancer“By offering more screening tools in our guideline update, more eligible adults will be able to participate in lifesaving colorectalthat can be prevented, if doctors are able to detect and remove pre-cancerous polyps inside the colon, researchers said.

Early detection yields five-year survival rates of more than 90% in the U.S., according to ACS. What's more, although overall colon cancer rates and deaths have steadily declined over the years, there's been a recent increase in rates among people younger than 50, researchers noted..

A thin, flexible tube is run up into a person's colon while they are sedated, giving doctors a chance to find and even remove pre-cancerous polyps.too unpleasant, as powerful laxatives are used to clean out the colon for examination. Others are daunted by the idea of sedation. That's why the ACS has broadened screening options to include fecal tests – including at-home tests like Cologuard – and, now, blood tests.

The blood test – brand name Shield – can detect cancer DNA in a person's blood that's been shed by a tumor. It doesn't work as well in detecting pre-cancerous polyps or early cancers, but it's better than no screening at all, experts said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the blood test in 2024, according to the National Cancer Institute. The blood test and standard fecal testing should be done every year, the new guidelines said.

DNA-based fecal tests like Cologuard can be taken every three years. People who get a full colonoscopy only need to be tested every 10 years, according to guidelines. Screening should start at 45, or earlier if a person has an elevated risk of colon cancer. People can stop getting screened after age 85.

“No matter which test you choose, what's most important is to get screened, and that includes underserved, rural and minority populations,” said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society. It's crucial that people who undergo non-invasive screening get a follow-up colonoscopy if their test returns abnormal results, researchers emphasized. The ACS's advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network , is working to expand access to both initial testing and follow-up care.

“Expanding screening options only matters if people can actually access them,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. “Coverage and affordability remain among the biggest factors in whether eligible individuals get screened for colorectal cancer ,” she said in the release. “ACS CAN will continue pressing for policies that eliminate out-of-pocket costs and other barriers, so everyone has a fair opportunity to get the evidence-based screening they need. ”Colorectal cancer is the cause of many cancer deaths.

Learn about the warning signs, symptoms, screening process, stages, and treatment related to colorectal cancer.





MedicineNet / 🏆 575. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blood test added to colorectal cancer screening options by cancer groupThe updated guidelines from the American Cancer Society are meant to increase the number of people screened for colorectal cancer.

Read more »

American Cancer Society Adds Blood Test to Colorectal Cancer Screening OptionsIn a major update, the American Cancer Society now recommends blood-based screening for colorectal cancer, adding the FDA-approved Shield test to its guidelines for adults 45 and older. The move seeks to boost screening rates by offering alternatives to colonoscopies and stool tests, though blood tests are considered less sensitive for detecting precancerous polyps.

Read more »

American Cancer Society Updates Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include Blood TestThe American Cancer Society has added the Shield blood test to its colorectal cancer screening recommendations for average-risk adults aged 45 and older who decline other screenings. Colonoscopies remain the gold standard, but blood-based tests offer a new option to increase screening rates.

Read more »

Doctors push new blood tests for colon cancer as cases surge in younger adultsThe American Cancer Society updated colorectal cancer screening guidelines, adding blood-based tests and reaffirming screening should begin at age 45.

Read more »