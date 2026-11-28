The Manhattan Institute launched a new college ranking system evaluating 115 universities on campus governance, intellectual diversity and student life.

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"It was a major issue when we did the first iteration of our rankings, and it was something we wanted to consider for a variety of reasons, and we have a number of measures that are connected to Israel and Gaza and Palestine," Kevin Wallsten, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a political science professor at California State University, Long Beach, told Fox News Digital. "We want to highlight those issues — not just because they're important in and of themselves… but we also think they tell us something more broadly about the culture on campus, about the sort of intellectual climate that students will encounter when they attend," he added.

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For decades, U.S. News & World Report has served as the dominant benchmark for college rankings. However, Wallsten argues that traditional methodologies place too much weight on selectivity and graduation rates while failing to provide a holistic picture of the undergraduate experience, including intellectual diversity. As an alternative, the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal launched its ownthat evaluates 115 prominent universities across 95 variables across 26 categories, measuring campus governance, educational experience, student life, and career outcomes.