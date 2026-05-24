New Coast Guard Ship Dedicated To Fallen NYPD Officer On 9/11 After 25 Years

The USCGC Vincent Danz, a fast-response cutter, was christened and dedicated to Vincent Danz, a fallen NYPD Officer from 1991. The ship is made partially from steel recovered from the 9/11 attacks.

Left to right: Angela Donohue, Abigail Ryan, Winnie Hogan, NYPD Canin Officer Alvarez with his dog Vince, and Emily Dolan onboard the USCGC Vincent Danz at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan, Friday, May 22, 2026.

Danz was just one of the many first responders who put others before himself when he rushed to the World Trade Center after two planes were used as weapons and flown into the buildings during a terrorist attack. He rushed to disaster and lost his life, leaving a wife and children behind.

Although almost 2 1/2 decades have passed since that faithful day, his fellow cops who knew and worked with him kept the NYPD pledge to never forget and gathered on Friday for the christening of a brand new Coast Guard ship, a fast-response cutter. NYPD Officer Stephan Stefanakos worked alongside Vincent Danz, a fallen NYPD Officer from 1991, in front of the USCGC Vincent Danz at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan, Friday, May 22, 2026 .

Plaque of fallen NYPD Officer Vincent Danz on board of the USCGC Vincent Danz at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan.

‘It’s one of these things where you almost wish we weren’t here, because what happened just about 25 years ago shouldn’t have happened. However, it’s a great honor that the Coast Guard is honoring Vinny’, Det. Steve Stefanakos of ESU said.

‘Family was the most important thing to him, his wife, and his girls. And you know, on the morning of Sept. 11, Vinny had done a tour change, he swapped from four to 12, which he was supposed to do, to a day tour, and the reason why he did that was on Tuesdays and Thursdays Vinny was taking heavy equipment operation classes.

’, In addition to responding to some of the most serious and dangerous situations the city had to offer, Danz was also a Port Security Specialist Second Class in the United States Coast Guard Reserve. In order to honor his ultimate sacrifice, the Coast Guard named their newest ship after Danz in a celebration attended by his family. Widowed Angela Donohue, and their two daughters were on hand during the dedication ceremony





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New Coast Guard Ship Vincent Danz 9/11 Intrepid Museum Port Security Specialist Second Class World Trade Center

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