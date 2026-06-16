New Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Nendoroid Figure for Beloved Character Esquie Announced

Good Smile Company has announced a Nendoroid figure of Esquie from the acclaimed 2025 JRPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The figure is available for pre-order from May 22 to July 1, 2026, at a price of ¥7,800 (approx $49) and ships in November 2026. It stands 102mm tall and includes poseable arms, a stand, a François doll accessory, and an eye drape headband. This release is part of ongoing merchandise for the game, though not a DLC or sequel announcement.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 proved to be an enormous hit in 2025, something that proved to be a surprise to many and a pleasing affirmation for JRPG aficionados everywhere who've felt the genre has long gone underappreciated.

Naturally, such success has led to speculation that the game would get DLC in the near future, or, at the very least, a suite of impressive new updates, content drops, and adorable merchandise worth decorating one's shelf with. So far, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has had a handful of said content drops, including updates and some truly impressive merch, but developer Sandfall Interactive isn't done just yet.

Between weighing in on new Clair Obscur 2 details, fans can expect the critically acclaimed JRPG to return later this year with a brand-new release that is sure to be a delightful treat, especially for those who adore the game's lovable wine-hoarding mode of transport, Esquie. Premium toy and figure company, Good Smile Company, is releasing a brand-new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Nendoroid Esquie figure.

It is the first in what one can only imagine will be a fruitful collaboration, and it sees the iconic character brought to life in plastic form. The figure may not be the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 DLC or sequel announcement many were hoping for, but, alongside the numerous other pieces of Clair Obscur merchandise, such as the excellent artbook, it is nevertheless a fun reveal for hardcore fans and those looking to add a little variety to their shelves.

The Nendoroid Esquie figure was announced earlier this year and is now available for pre-order from the official Good Smile Company website, with the pre-order period lasting from May 22, 2026, to July 1, 2026. It costs ￥7,800, which is roughly $49, and is only available while stocks last. The figure is being shipped in November 2026, so those who choose to purchase it won't have to wait too long until the new figure is in their hands.

The Esquie figure isn't quite as big or expensive as the previous massive piece of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 merch, with it coming in at just 102mm in height. However, it does have poseable arms and an assortment of additional accessories for those who fancy switching things up. Included with the figure is a stand, a François doll that it can hold, and a headband to drape over its eyes.

This doesn't differ too significantly from other Nendoroid products, but prospective buyers can check out the numerous product photos on the official website for more details. Join the newsletter for Clair Obscur merch and update coverage Subscribe to the newsletter for focused Clair Obscur coverage, including gear reveals like the Esquie Nendoroid, thoughtful analysis of DLC and sequel developments, and curated highlights that JRPG fans will appreciate.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. It makes sense that Esquie would get his own Nendoroid figure, considering he is one of the most beloved characters from the game. His unique aphorisms are extremely quotable and give Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's rather dour and somber adventure a lot of heart.

He's a delightful reprieve from all the nightmarish horrors Clair Obscur's cast is put through, and so he absolutely deserves a figurine. However, for those who were hoping for DLC or information regarding the future of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, fear not, as Sandfall Interactive is undoubtedly working on something. 9/10 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Like Follow Followed Turn-Based RPG JRPG Fantasy Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 92/100 Critics Rec: 98% Released April 24, 2025 ESRB Mature 17+ / Blood and Gore, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence Developer Sandfall Interactive Publisher Kepler Interactive Engine Unreal Engine 5 10 Images Close Platform PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC Genre Turn-Based RPG, JRPG, Fantasy Powered by Expand Collapse





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