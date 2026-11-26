A new book claims Prince William intends to remove HRH status from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following recent controversies, sparking debate on royal protocol.

A forthcoming publication is set to make significant allegations regarding the future status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle within the British royal family. The book reportedly claims that Prince William, the Prince of Wales, intends to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles. This potential move would remove their right to use the style of His and Her Royal Highness, commonly abbreviated as HRH.

The Core Allegation and Title Status

According to insiders cited in the reporting, the primary driver behind this decision is a desire to distance the senior royals from the controversies surrounding the Sussexes. The claim suggests that Prince William is prepared to take decisive action to protect the institution from further negative publicity. This would effectively downgrade their official standing and remove them from their current roles within the working royal family.

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Christmas Invitations and Family Relations

Insiders have also revealed the underlying reasons for the exclusion of Harry and Meghan from the royal family's recent Christmas celebrations. Reports indicate that their behavior and public statements contributed to a breakdown in family relations. The decision to not invite them was reportedly linked to a specific incident described by commentators as a recent stunt that highlighted ongoing tensions.

Public Reaction and Editorial Polls

The prospect of title revocation has sparked immediate debate among the public and media outlets. A major news organization has launched a poll asking readers whether Prince William should proceed with removing the HRHs from the couple. This survey reflects the divided opinion surrounding the future of the Sussexes' relationship with the monarchy and the appropriate response to their actions.

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Future Implications for the Monarchy

While no official confirmation has been issued by Buckingham Palace, the rumors highlight the growing strain on royal protocol. The potential loss of titles would mark a significant shift in how the royal family handles disgruntled members. Observers note that such a move would set a precedent for future royal disputes and could further alter the dynamic between the senior and junior branches of the family.

Expert Commentary and Analysis

Royal experts and journalists are closely monitoring the situation for any official statements. Commentators such as Robert Jobson and Richard Eden have provided analysis on the behavior of the Sussexes and the reactions within the Palace. Their insights suggest that Prince William is facing increasing pressure to address the issues caused by his younger brother and sister-in-law.