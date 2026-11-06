New Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Graphic Novel Set for 2027

A new graphic novel adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory releases April 6, 2027, featuring artist Katelan Thomas and honoring Roald Dahl's original vision for the protagonist.

A new graphic novel adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic tale, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is scheduled for release on April 6, 2027, from Viking Books for Young Readers. This upcoming publication arrives shortly after the significant box office success of the 2023 musical prequel Wonka, which starred Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, and Hugh Grant. The new comic book format promises to bring the beloved story to life with vivid color and unique artistic interpretations.

Graphic Novel Release and Creative Team

Artists Kitt Thomas and Insha Fitzpatrick are responsible for bringing this adaptation to print. Their collaboration follows previous successful works by the duo, including The Girl Who Loved Monsters and Hanging with Vampires by Fitzpatrick, and Stacey's Extraordinary Words and My Fade Is Fresh by Thomas. The graphic novel will feature the full narrative of Charlie's adventures alongside Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, Mike Teavee, and Grandpa Joe.

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The cover art depicts Charlie holding a gleaming golden ticket while the enigmatic Wonka smiles at the reader. In the background, the titular Chocolate Factory releases glittery vapor into the sky, setting a tone of magic and mystery. The book summary invites readers to step inside MR. WILLY WONKA'S CHOCOLATE FACTORY as they have never seen it before, emphasizing boundless wonder and dazzling visuals.

Diversity in Adaptation and Historical Context

A defining feature of this new comic is that it depicts Charlie Bucket as Black, a choice that aligns with Roald Dahl's original vision for the character. Dahl's wife and biographer confirmed that the author initially intended to write the story about a Black protagonist but was dissuaded by his agent at the time. This decision restores an aspect of the source material that had been altered in earlier published versions.

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Historical accounts indicate that Dahl's initial ideas acted as a powerful racial allegory for racial stereotyping and prejudiced expectations limiting the potential of Black people. One early concept involved the protagonist becoming trapped in a chocolate mold. The University of South Carolina's Catherine Keyser noted that these initial drafts explored themes of prejudice and limited potential. However, subsequent editions of the book changed the Oompa-Loompas from African pygmies to white-skinned beings from Loompaland following criticism from the NAACP.

Artist Mission and Cultural Representation

Artist Katelan Thomas states that their mission is to celebrate Black culture through their drawings and to encourage inclusion in all forms of art. Thomas and Fitzpatrick explained that they found it difficult to see themselves properly represented in the media they enjoyed while growing up. This graphic novel is an adaptation of the novel that fans know and love, rather than Dahl's earlier drafts, focusing on the established narrative while honoring the author's initial inclusive intent.

The story centers on five lucky children selected to enter the mysterious factory based on their ability to find the five golden tickets tucked into Mr. Wonka's chocolate bars. The selected children include Augustus Gloop, a glutton for chocolate; Veruca Salt, a spoiled girl; Violet Beauregarde, a champion gum-chewer; Mike Teavee, a television fiend; and Charlie Bucket, described as honest and kind. Charlie is portrayed as good and ready for the most extraordinary thrill of his life.

Inside the factory, visitors encounter a world where chocolate waterfalls cascade into chocolate rivers. Every door hides a new confectionary delight, and sensational surprises beyond wildest imagination await the group. This new adaptation joins a long lineage of successful adaptations, including the 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and the 2005 version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The 2027 release adds a fresh perspective to the enduring legacy of Roald Dahl's work.

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Impact on Fandom and Upcoming Schedule

The release of this graphic novel coincides with a renewed interest in Roald Dahl's works, fueled by the recent success of the Wonka film franchise. Fans who enjoyed the musical elements of the 2023 movie may find the graphic novel's vivid color and boundless wonder to be a complementary experience. The book aims to capture the same sense of awe and excitement that has kept the story relevant for over six decades since its first publication in 1964.

Readers can anticipate a visual interpretation that respects the original text while offering new artistic insights. The involvement of Kitt Thomas and Insha Fitzpatrick brings a modern perspective to the classic tale, appealing to new generations of readers. The specific release date of April 6, 2027, provides a concrete target for collectors and fans eager to own this unique version of the story. This adaptation serves as a bridge between the historical context of the original novel and contemporary values of representation and inclusion.