New charges filed against Utah man convicted of sexually abusing child

An Orem man sentenced to up to life in prison for sexually abusing a young girl is now accused of doing the same thing to a teen girl.

An Orem man sentenced to up to life in prison for sexually abusing a young girl is now accused of doing the same thing to a teen girl.

OREM — An Orem man recently sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in the Utah State Prison is now facing 30 new felony charges. Andrew Thomas Oldroyd, 37, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony; four counts of forcible sexual abuse, enticing a minor and 18 sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felony charges; and five counts of distribution of harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.to 25 years to life at the Utah State Prison for sodomy on a child.

The victim in that case was a 12-year-old West Haven girl, and the assault occurred in July 2025. Oldroyd is now accused of meeting a 16-year-old girl on social media in August 2025. The two met up in Provo, where Oldroyd sexually assaulted her, according to charging documents. The teen began using Oldroyd's car, he bought alcohol for her and paid for the teen's second cell phone as he continued to sexually assault her, the charges state.

After Oldroyd was arrested in Ogden, police were contacted and went through the teen's phone and found child sex abuse material of the girl and pornographic material of Oldroyd, according to the charges. In addition, "While reviewing messages on phone, officers discovered that was chatting with another minor female from another state. The two had shared nude and sexually explicit images with one another," charging documents state.

Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.





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