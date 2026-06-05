New charges filed against teen suspect in Austin shooting spree

A 17-year-old accused of participating in a shooting spree across Austin and surrounding areas last month is now facing additional felony charges, according to

Police identified the oldest suspect as 17-year-old Cristian Fajardo Mondragon. Two additional suspects, ages 15 and 16, were not publicly identified because they are juveniles under Texas law.

of deadly conduct and aggravated assault stemming from the May 16-17 shooting spree that left four people injured, struck two fire stations and damaged several residences and vehicles across more than a dozen crime scenes. Court documents allege Mondragon was involved in at least five of the incidents, including a drive-by shooting at an occupied apartment on Montopolis Drive, a shooting into an apartment on Parker Lane where two adults and three children were inside, and two separate shootings at Austin Fire Department stations.

Mondragon is also accused of firing at a woman seated in her vehicle in a driveway on Purple Sage Drive, with documents noting the bullets came within inches of striking her. Investigators say a single firearm was used across all 15 Austin-area crime scenes, determined after 141 shell casings were collected and analyzed through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.on two aggravated assault charges.

The other two suspects in the case, ages 15 and 16, have not been publicly identified because they are juveniles. Parents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iA woman who was shot in the driveway of a Maryland home has died, and police said her ex-boyfriend was later found dead in South Carolina.

Texas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City. Austin Swappin', live music, Round Rock Pride, Waterloo Greenway, MACC reopening and more. Here's what's happening across Central Texas this weekend.





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