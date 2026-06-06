New CEO of Monterey Bay Aquarium Discusses Conservation Efforts and Challenges Facing the World's Oceans

Jenny Gray, the new CEO of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, discusses her first visit to the aquarium, the importance of places like aquariums, and the major challenges facing the world's oceans. Gray emphasizes the need for careful management of the ocean's resources, highlighting the success of the aquarium's efforts to protect bluefin tuna populations. She also notes the importance of protecting the right places, breeding grounds, and mature adults to ensure the long-term health of fish populations. Gray concludes by noting that the ocean's challenges are complex and multifaceted, but that there are also opportunities for improvement and positive change.

For the past 41 years, the Monterey Bay Aquarium has had only one CEO: Julie Packard. The daughter of Silicon Valley pioneer David Packard and a marine biologist, Packard converted a former World War I-era sardine factory on Cannery Row into one of the most successful and respected aquariums anywhere in the United States, if not the world.

The sleek facility, famous for its sea otters, jellyfish and Seafood Watch program used by millions to make informed choices at the grocery store, draws 2 million visitors every year - more than the annual home attendance of the San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks combined. Last month, Packard retired, while remaining on the aquarium's board.

She is succeeded by Jenny Gray, who worked for 17 years as CEO of Zoos Victoria, a nonprofit organization that operates the Melbourne Zoo and other wildlife centers in Australia. Gray has master's degrees in business and engineering, and a doctorate in ethics from the University of Melbourne. When asked about her first visit to the aquarium, Gray remembered being absolutely mesmerized by the sardine tank and kelp forest exhibit.

She recalled the aquarium's storytelling, which highlighted its conservation efforts and its connection to the fishing industry. As a scuba diver, Gray appreciated the aquarium's ability to recreate underwater experiences without the need for scuba gear. Gray emphasized the importance of places like aquariums, which offer unique and dynamic experiences that inspire curiosity and hope. She noted that people often return to places they love, especially during difficult times.

As the new CEO of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Gray is taking a thoughtful approach to her new role. She is spending time learning about the aquarium's operations and meeting with staff members. Gray expressed her admiration for the aquarium's engineering and water management systems, which allow it to care for a wide range of creatures. She noted that the aquarium is a world leader in its field and that there is no need for major changes.

Gray is focusing on understanding the aquarium's strengths and areas for improvement before making any changes. In terms of the major challenges facing the world's oceans, Gray identified overuse, pollution, and climate change as key issues. She highlighted the importance of Seafood Watch, which helps people make informed choices about the seafood they consume. Gray also mentioned the success of the Monterey Bay Aquarium's efforts to protect bluefin tuna populations, which have recovered quickly due to conservation efforts.

She emphasized the need to protect the right places, breeding grounds, and mature adults to ensure the long-term health of fish populations. Gray concluded by noting that the ocean's challenges are complex and multifaceted, but that there are also opportunities for improvement and positive change. The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Kelp Forest exhibit in Monterey, Calif. , on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

(Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group) I used to say that Zoos Victoria had more members than the four biggest football teams in the area combined. Places like aquariums show us something different about nature. It's always live. It's always changing.

It's not static. Every single experience you have will be different on the day you visit. The kelp tank will be different if the sun's shining or not. The different time of day will give you a different experience.

And you're looking at something real, not a screen. For parents, taking their children out of the house and having them run around looking at real things, that sparks curiosity. Particularly in difficult times, people return to places that they love. They return to places that inspire and give hope, because we're looking for that in our daily lives.

Absolutely! A whole lot. But I am on day eight today. So I would be remiss to rush in and say all my crazy ideas.

But I think we're going to have a lot of fun. Ocean conservation has never been more important. A visitor watches the sea nettle jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, Calif. , on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

(Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group) Given your long history with zoos and aquariums, what can be improved upon at the Monterey Bay Aquarium? At the moment, I'm doing walking and listening tours, going out with different teams. Yesterday, they had me deep in the basement. The engineering kid in me just loved it.

This aquarium is a remarkable piece of work. The way it was conceived 40 years ago, the way the water moves, the way we pull really nutrient-rich water out of the bay to feed life forms inside is incredible, and it allows us to look after a very wide range of different creatures. So before I would even think about offering solutions for change, I want to understand it. They are world leaders here for a good reason.

They're incredible. There won't be Earth-shattering changes. Nothing's broken here. In fact, the exact opposite.

What do you think is the major challenge facing the world's oceans right now? And what do you think is an area where trends are improving? The major challenges are around overuse. And so Seafood Watch is an incredible resource to help people understand that there's not a limitless supply of food out of the ocean, that we need to be careful about what we use and when we use it.

As a positive, the team here has worked on bluefin tuna, and we have been able to help turn around the population. What's great about fish is they actually recover quite quickly if you protect the right places, if you protect the breeding grounds, if you protect mature adults. But the big threats are pollution - whether that's plastic or other pollution - and climate change, and over-exploitation of the ocean itsel





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Monterey Bay Aquarium Jenny Gray Ocean Conservation Seafood Watch Bluefin Tuna Pollution Climate Change Overuse Fish Populations

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