New cars under £20,000: Affordable motoring in today's cost-of-living squeeze

There are 17 new cars currently on the market or just about to launch that sit below the £20,000 threshold, providing the nation's drivers with a choice of affordable motoring in today's cost-of-living squeeze.

Can you get a new car for under £20,000? The answer, it turns out, is very much yes. There are 17 new cars currently on the market - or just about to launch - that sit below that threshold, providing the nation's drivers with a choice of affordable motoring in today's cost-of-living squeeze .

Some even cost less than £15,000, as the emergence of compact, city-focused electric vehicles and a wave of arrivals from China are keeping new cars within reach of tighter budgets. But how do they compare to a 'cheap' car of yesteryear? Well, to work that out, we've looked at how much a Ford Fiesta - the now-discontinued but best-selling small affordable car for over a decade - would cost today if it were still on sale.

In 2020, an entry-level Fiesta cost £16,995, which is around £22,168 today, taking inflation into account. Five years before that, a 2015 Fiesta started from £10,145, which would be £14,390 in today's money. It means drivers still have a range of models to choose from that are less expensive than a Fiesta would be.

Here's every option under £20,000 in descending order… Renault's cheap new EV, the Twingo, hasn't had its exact price confirmed yet but it will cost less than £20k Renault Twingo: 'from under £20k' (TBC) The Renault Twingo's price has yet to be confirmed, but Renault says it will be under £20,000. So this forthcoming EV will fall under the benchmark we've set.

The five-door compact city car harks back to the much-loved Twingo of old in both design and sense of fun. Not only is it practical for everyday life, with its 360-litre boot, but it has a funky seven-inch driver display and a 10-inch central screen, Google built-in, 100 apps, and 24 driver-assistance features.

The Chery Tiggo 4 offers space for five and a huge amount of kit and comfort for only £19,995 Chery Tiggo 4: from £19,995Chery is one of the latest Chinese newcomers, best known as the owner of its Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands. Now it has its own models in the UK, and the Tiggo 4 hybrid SUV - a fully fledged five-seater - is its cheapest option.

The compact family car costs only £19,995 but offers a combined range of 559 miles, a 430-litre boot, a 14-point ADAS system, dual 12.3-inch screens, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Vauxhall Corsa is Britain's best-selling small car. That's not surprising as it delivers a sporty premium package for only £19,740 Vauxhall Corsa: from £19,740Most people will have owned a Vauxhall Corsa at some point in their lives or know someone who has.

It's the UK's best-selling small car, after all. The popular supermini costs only £19,740 when you opt for the 1.2-litre petrol version, and you're well equipped, with a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a 10-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch driver display. Other handy features include an automatic anti-dazzle rear-view mirror and rain-sensing wipers. The boot measures 309 litres.

The Citroen C3 costs just under £20k: For £19,670 you can get the surprisingly spacious crossover with up to 528 miles of combined range Citroen C3: from £19,670This £19,670 crossover is designed to look good in urban areas - more street style than country. Thanks to its self-charging hybrid technology, you get EV-only capability for short city trips or up to 528 miles of combined range for longer journeys.

Blue cloth comfort seats, a 10.25-inch central screen, head-up display, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it a cosy place to sit. The 300-litre boot is suitable for weekend getaways. The MG3 Hybrid+ costs £19,495 and offers five-seater practicality in a fuel efficient package MG3 Hybrid+: from £19,495Chinese-owned MG excels at producing affordable cars of all sizes, and the MG3 is its small offering for buyers on a budget. The 1.5-litre hybrid hatchback offers strong value.

For £19,495, you get sporty styling, premium exterior touches like heated door mirrors, and, inside, a 10.25-inch screen, a seven-inch driver display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MG's Pilot safety suite. Its 293-litre boot is adequate for short breaks. Hyundai, like Kia, offer value for money cars that are reliable and enjoyable to own.

The £19,015 i10 compact car will make city driving affordable Read More Smallest EVs with longest ranges over 300 miles Hyundai i10: from £19,015 The Hyundai i10 is another A-segment car designed for urban life and low running costs. With a funky design aimed at younger motorists, it remains one of the few low-cost petrol cars from an established brand.

For £19,015, it comes with an automated manual transmission, cruise control, parking sensors, a rear camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Boot space is 252 litres. The Fiat Grand Panda Hybrid brings back the retro flair of the 80's Pand





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New Cars Under £20 000 Affordable Motoring Cost-Of-Living Squeeze Renault Twingo Chery Tiggo 4 Vauxhall Corsa Citroen C3 MG3 Hybrid+ Hyundai I10 Fiat Grand Panda Hybrid

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