New candidate emerges to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

The board of Nvidia has approached Rene Haas, the CEO of British chipmaker Arm, as it searches for a replacement for ousted CEO Jensen Huang, a report said.

Huang to testify before congress after NVIDIA scandalArm CEO Rene Haas joins ‘The Claman Countdown’ to break down the chipmaker’s record second-quarter revenue and surging demand from AI data centers.has approached Rene Haas, the CEO of British chipmaker Arm, in its search for the successor to Jensen Huang, according to a report from the Financial Times. that Haas, who had led Arm since 2022, spent seven years working at Nvidia more than a decade ago and has a "strong relationship" with Huang and some of Nvidia's board members.

Huang resigned Thursday after Nvidia's board investigated his reported affair with a tech executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence source. Huang is also alleged to have had extramarital relationships with two employees at Nvidia.

Also read Nvidia stock faces rare downgrades as board investigates CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair

Nvidia said Thursday that Colette Kress, its current executive vice president and chief financial officer, has agreed to serve as interim CEO in the wake of"The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates," the company said. of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry," the company said.

Advertisement

"Kress has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NVIDIA since joining the company in September 2013," it said, adding, "During her tenure, she has led the company’s finance organization and has played a key role in NVIDIA’s growth and evolution. " Rene Haas, CEO of Arm Holdings Plc, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 7, 2026.

"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Harvey Jones, Chair of the Nvidia Board of Directors, said in a statement.