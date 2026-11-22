The switch could come with a hefty price tag.

Upgrading electrical systems and utilities could add another $11,000 to single-family home installations and as much as $30,000 for multifamily buildings. A heat pump system carries a median installation cost of $21,000 for a single-family home, compared with roughly $8,000 to replace a conventional gas furnace — a difference of $12,500.

Bringing older homes up to the necessary electrical standards could tack on another $11,000 for single-family properties and as much as $30,000 for multifamily buildings. Some homeowners could also be forced to shell out for new electrical panels, dedicated circuits and ductwork to accommodate the systems. There is one potential silver lining: Heat pumps provide both heating and air conditioning, meaning homeowners without existing AC could avoid paying for a separate installation that typically costs around $10,000.

Also read NY bagel sensation storms Southern California with 25 new store openings

But about 60% of Bay Area homes already have air conditioning, meaning many homeowners could be left facing the full financial hit.

“The 1.8 million water heaters and furnaces in the Bay Area significantly impact our air quality, resulting in dozens of early deaths and a wide range of health impacts, particularly in communities of color,” Dr. Philip Fine, the agency’s executive officer,The mandate does not mean homeowners must rip out perfectly functioning furnaces. Repairs will still be allowed, while gas stoves, ovens, clothes dryers and fireplaces are exempt.

Advertisement

Water heaters face a separate deadline in 2028 after regulators delayed their original requirements. Roughly half of homeowners are expected to face a median additional expense of $3,500, while others may qualify for exemptions based on income, electrical limitations or installation constraints. Gas powered water heaters sit on display at a Home Depot store in San Rafael, Calif. , Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Rebates and zero-interest financing could help soften the blow, with some regional programs offering as much as $11,000 depending on household income and location. Air District staff are expected to receive board feedback Dec. 2, 2026, on potential exemptions, including for low-income households, and a possible postponement of the deadline to 2030. Upgrading electrical systems and utilities could add another $11,000 to single-family home installations and as much as $30,000 for multifamily buildings.

Gas powered water heaters sit on display at a Home Depot store in San Rafael, Calif. , Wednesday, March 15, 2023.