New calculator reveals how long you can expect to live based on age and gender

The calculator, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), provides personalized average life expectancy based on current age and gender. It also displays the chances of reaching specific milestones such as 68, 90, and 100 years of age.

It's a rather morbid subject for a Friday – but how long will you live? The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released a new calculator which reveals exactly how long you can expect to live, based on your age and gender.

To try it, simply type in your current age and select your sex, before clicking 'Calculate average life expectancy'. Within seconds, the calculator will reveal your average life expectancy, and the chance you'll live to 68 years, 90 years, and 100 years. It comes as new figures show that around a quarter of girls and a fifth of boys born in the UK in 2049 are expected to live until at least 100 years of age





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Life Expectancy Calculator Average Life Expectancy Gender Age Health Statistics

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