Nearly 2 miles of new protected bus lanes are officially open on Flatbush Avenue from Downtown Brooklyn to Grand Army Plaza.

The goal is to get buses moving faster than the 4 mph they've historically averaged in the area.

"That means riders are no longer suffering from commutes slowed by double-parked cars or general traffic," New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn said. Nearly 2 miles of new protected bus lanes officially opened on Flatbush Avenue from Downtown Brooklyn to Grand Army Plaza on Nov. 17, 2026. The city said more than 120,000 riders use buses along the Flatbush Avenue corridor every day.

Also read NYC completes first bus rapid transit-style corridor on section of Brooklyn’s Flatbush Avenue

"It's really the beginning of a beautiful thing," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA. The city said it's going to keep a close eye on Flatbush Avenue over the next several months and will make changes if necessary, but for the people who live, work or drive in the area, the adjustment period is already underway.

"I don't think it's as safe as they're claiming because look at these big trucks. If they go over this thing, they can smash right into you," one bus rider said. A few blocks away, Vinny Laucella, the co-owner of Antonio's Pizzeria, said the changes are hitting his bottom line. He said business is down 30%.

Advertisement

"Because there's no parking. There's no standing at all. The whole Flatbush, you cannot stop if you want to go to the store," he said.

"It kills us. " The co-owner also shared video of a crash involving a bus and car on Flatbush in October. He said the narrow lanes brought traffic to a standstill and made it difficult for emergency crews to get through.

"I do think what we'll see as people adjust to it is that it'll just kind of become the new normal," Flynn said. "The vast majority of their customers are arriving on foot or are bus riders. "