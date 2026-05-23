New Browser Based Simulation Game Brings Anime Court Mysteries to Life

A browser game lets players raise Maomao, collect herbs and solve palace intrigues, featuring a large character roster and cooperative play, with pre registration starting July 29 2025.

Fans of the popular palace mystery anime are about to experience a new way to immerse themselves in the world of intrigue and alchemy. A browser‑based simulation game , announced alongside the recent season finale, lets players step into the shoes of the brilliant apothecary Maomao and explore the tangled politics of the Imperial Court and the bustling entertainment district.

The game runs entirely in HTML5, meaning there is no need to download or install anything and it can be played on smartphones, tablets or personal computers. From the moment the pre‑registration opened on July twenty ninth, 2025, players have been able to secure a spot and claim exclusive rewards that scale with their in‑game achievements.

The title is currently hosted on the G123 platform, which is operated by CTW Inc. in Japan, and an official X account has been launched to share updates, trailers and community events. The gameplay focuses on raising Maomao, gathering and cultivating medicinal herbs, and solving a series of mysteries that arise within the palace walls. A cooperative mode allows friends to join forces, exchange ingredients and tackle larger cases that require teamwork.

In addition to the protagonists Maomao and Jinshi, the roster boasts thirty five characters, including Gaoshun, Loulan, Concubine Gyokuyou and a host of courtiers, each with unique abilities and storylines. Players will navigate shifting alliances as the narrative moves beyond the events of the second season, covering the fifth volume of Natsu Hyuuga's light novel series.

Key plot points include the rise of Gyokuyou after the birth of a prince, the vacancy left by Loulan's departure, and Jinshi's new status as Imperial Brother, no longer hiding behind the guise of an eunuch. Maomao returns to the Verdigris House to practice her craft while her adoptive father Luomen resumes his duties as palace physician.

Although details about a possible third season of the anime remain unconfirmed, the developers have promised that the core partnership between Jinshi and Maomao will stay intact, with the duo continuing to unravel unique cases that only a genius apothecary can solve. The game’s release schedule has not been set, but the pre‑registration campaign suggests a strong commitment to delivering a faithful adaptation of the source material while adding new interactive elements.

Fans are encouraged to follow the official X channel for the latest announcements, beta test invitations and community challenges as the project moves toward its official launch later this year





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