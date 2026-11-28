A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies.

A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies.

The boy is being held in the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, a news release said. He is charged with false alarm or report, a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000.

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According to the New Braunfels Police Department, more than 100 officers responded to the school on Sept. 8 after someone reported a tip about a person on campus with a gun, which prompted the lockdown. After a thorough search of the campus, it was determined that the tip was not credible and that the information that had been given was false.