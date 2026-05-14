New Brand Launches Versatile Collection to Simplify Everyday Carrying

LIAVELLA, a brand created by founder Lia McBride to address her chronic back pain, has launched with a collection designed to make everyday carrying simpler. The new label focuses on versatility, combining multiple bag styles into one design. The collection includes the AVAIA bag and the AVAIA Petit, both of which adapt to different parts of the day with a multi-anchor strap system that creates 12 ways to wear the bag. The bags target commuters, travelers, and busy professionals looking for one versatile option.

The news text is about a new brand called LIAVELLA that has launched with a collection designed to make everyday carrying simpler. The founder, Lia McBride, created the brand after struggling with chronic back pain caused by carrying several heavy bags each day.

Specialists advised her to use a backpack for better weight distribution, but she found most options felt too sporty or overly practical for work and social settings. The brand spent three years developing the collection and gathered feedback from more than 100 women during the process. The AVAIA bag targets commuters, travelers, and busy professionals looking for one versatile option, while the AVAIA Petit offers a smaller and more compact design.

The Multi Anchor Ring System allows users to switch between different strap positions and carrying styles quickly, and the Pillar of Strength Clip secures accessories such as sunglasses or hats. The bags aim to reduce clutter while supporting modern capsule wardrobes and frequent travel





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LIAVELLA Versatile Collection Simplify Everyday Carrying Back Pain Weight Distribution Modern Capsule Wardrobes Frequent Travel

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