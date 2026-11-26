JYT recently released a holiday album, titled, 'This Christmas.'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Bryan Chan, Recker Eans, Toby Green, Tyler George and Caden Adamonis of JYT attend Christmas at The Grove: 25th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration on November 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

JYT is the new boy band on the scene, but they know their history and where to look for advice. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: JYT attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

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The group, comprised of Recker Eans, 16, Toby Green, 17, Caden Adamonis, 18, Bryan Chan, 18, and Tyler George, 17, has been touring arenas and malls over the past year and recently performed their single, “Which One? ” at the Grove Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, hosted by Lance Bass. When it came to meeting Bass, the group was thrilled, telling PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton he is a “super sweet dude” and “the best.