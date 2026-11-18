Motherhood is often seen as a joyful time, but many people forget to talk about the struggles and complications mothers experience when entering that new stage of life.The new anthology, 'Unseen Labor: Redefining the

Motherhood is often seen as a joyful time, but many people forget to talk about the struggles and complications mothers experience when entering that new stage of life.reflects the stories of eight women who share experiences of infertility, loss, purpose, identity and resilience in becoming a parent.

Authors Danielle Walters-Kiner and La-tefiah Dawson join ARC Rochester to preview the release of their new book and discuss its community impact, saying they hope it encourages other women to find comfort in the complexity of their journey, and know they are not alone. Man dies by suicide after firing at NYSP vehicle, leading Wayne County chase, sheriff says A Palmyra man died by suicide Tuesday afternoon following a police chase through several Wayne County towns after firing shots at a state police vehicle, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

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Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember 29-year-old Quincy Clayton, who was killed in a hit-and-run on the city's north side Sunday evening. Lyons, N.Y. — A man has been charged after attempting to slash a deputy with a knife while first responders were attending to a fire at his apartment, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Karrie Laughton says she never imagined the fire that destroyed her business, Lux Lounge, was anything but accidental.

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But on Monday, investigators revealed the fire is now being investigated as arson. A homeless veteran was sentenced Tuesday morning for fatally stabbing a truck driver who prosecutors said helped him find food and shelter.