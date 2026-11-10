New bodycam video shows moments before deputies shot suspect during domestic dispute in Cudahy

Newly released L.A. County Sheriff's bodycam video shows the moments leading up to deputies shooting a domestic dispute suspect in Cudahy.

CUDAHY, Calif. -- Body-worn camera video newly released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows the moments leading up to a shooting involving a domestic dispute suspect and deputies in Cudahy.at about 4:16 a.m. to the 4900 block of Live Oak Street for a domestic dispute call.

That call was later updated to indicate the suspect was armed with a gun. When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect and victims arguing outside the front door of the location. The Sheriff's Office said that as deputies approached the group, the suspect took out a handgun and began shooting at two victims, striking both an adult woman and a female juvenile.

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The Sheriff's Department said both deputies immediately reacted in an effort to save the victims' lives, and a shooting involving those deputies occurred. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and rendered aid to the suspect and victims. All were taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Authorities said the suspect remains in critical but stable condition, while the victims remain in stable condition.

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No deputies or other people were injured during the shooting incident, according to the Sheriff's Department. Officials also said an additional victim suffered injuries as a result of the initial assault by the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online atOC DA discusses crackdown on parents in e-bike crashes involving kids