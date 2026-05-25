New Body Horror Films Explore Societal Topics

Two new body horror films tackle relevant societal topics, with one focusing on gender and the other on race.

Against all odds, the standout film of 2024 was The Substance . While the body horror film was stacked with beloved actors, old and new, the type of film wasn’t one that typically wins at the box office.

Demi Moore stars as an aging starlet who takes a supposed miracle drug that allows her to get her career back. What it really did was allow her to live seven days as herself and seven days as a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley. The culminating events were not necessarily ideal, hence the pointed social commentary about how women in Hollywood are vilified when they start to age.

The Substance was commended for its socially aware messaging, but it only took the idea so far. Prime Video has released a new body horror film that targets another relevant topic. Amy Wang directed the film Slanted, which takes commentary about race to a whole new level. The story follows a Chinese-American student, Joan Huang (Shirley Chen), who feels ostracized in a white-dominant culture.

Desperate to become prom queen, Joan elects to undergo a procedure that would turn her white. At first, she is ecstatic that she is finally being treated with equality, but her happy reality soon unravels into a nightmare of her own making. ‘Slanted’ Is the Best Parts of ‘The Substance’ and ‘Get Out





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Body Horror Film Demi Moore Social Commentary The Substance Prime Video Amy Wang Race Commentary Get Out White-Dominant Culture Body Horror Film Analysis Social Commentary In Film Relevant Topics

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