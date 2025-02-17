New Blood Test Could Revolutionize Heart Attack Prevention

A groundbreaking new blood test called the TRIPLE Score has the potential to significantly improve heart attack prevention by identifying patients most likely to benefit from blood-thinning medications. This test measures specific proteins on blood platelets and the patient's age, enabling doctors to make more informed decisions about prescribing medications like aspirin and clopidogrel, currently only available to patients who have already experienced a heart attack or stroke.

Currently, blood-thinning drugs are only given to patients who have already had a heart attack or stroke because these medications can cause serious bleeding in some people. Without a reliable way to predict who might benefit versus who might be harmed, doctors have been unable to prescribe these potentially life-saving drugs preventively to at-risk patients. \The TRIPLE Score test, which is not yet widely available, is being developed so that it can eventually be used at the point-of-care. This will then be implemented in patient studies to verify that the test can improve their care. Dr Alexander Bye, lead author of the research at the University of Reading, said: 'Around 100,000 heart attacks occur each year in the UK, despite significant progress in preventing them. We must think of smarter ways to use drugs like aspirin if we are going to bring this number down. Our new test will help doctors make sure that patients receive the best treatment and keep their quality of life. Next, we aim to make the test even easier to use by developing a finger prick test, so that it as simple as measuring blood glucose.', the study team found that their new scoring system successfully identified patients whose blood was more likely to form clots in laboratory tests. The results also aligned with existing risk scores that doctors use to predict a patient's likelihood of having a heart attack in the next 10 years. The test requires only a small blood sample and could be developed into a straightforward tool that any healthcare provider could use, not just specialists. \Professor Neil Ruparelia, a cardiologist at Royal Berkshire Hospital who was involved in the study, said: 'This test could transform heart attack prevention in the NHS. Right now, we're caught in a difficult position -- we have medications that can prevent heart attacks, but we can't safely give them to everyone who might benefit because of bleeding risks. With this new test, we can finally identify which patients would benefit most from preventive treatment. For cardiology departments across the country, this means we could protect thousands of at-risk patients while potentially saving the NHS millions in emergency care costs.'





