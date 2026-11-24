The new Blade Runner series on Prime Video has received a respectable 73% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics praising its expansion of the universe and performances by Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer despite some aesthetic critiques.

The highly anticipated new series based on the Blade Runner franchise officially arrives on Prime Video this week, marking a significant milestone for the long-running science fiction saga.

Set fifty years after the events of Denis Villeneuve's sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 classic, the show promises to deliver a whole new chapter in the story. This installment flips the script in a manner that is both daring and faithful to the spirit of the universe, presenting a world where Replicants are the majority while humans exist as the minority.

Also read Blade Runner 2099 Drops Full Season on Prime Video for Thanksgiving 2026 Binge

Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

It is a fresh take on the established lore that aims to expand the narrative boundaries previously defined by the films. While the series enters the market with cautious optimism, its Rotten Tomatoes score has now been revealed, standing at seventy-three percent. Although this figure may represent a franchise low compared to some of its cinematic predecessors, it remains a respectable score, especially when one considers the substance of the reviews rather than just the number.

Generally, most critics agree that the new series demonstrates a deep understanding of the movies that came before it, choosing to build upon existing foundations rather than reinventing the wheel. There is widespread praise for the performances of series stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, whose characters anchor the emotional core of the story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some critiques suggest the series relies too heavily on its aesthetics, this is almost to be expected given the specific visual language that defines the world of Replicants and humans alike. Trailers have already showcased this distinctive style, and the Replicant-forward story ensures that the visual experience is not merely decorative but integral to the plot.

Audience Reception Might Differ

If critics are comparing this series to its cinematic predecessors and finding it measuring just a bit short in narrative impact, that could actually bode well for how the series will be received by the metric that ultimately matters: the audience. It is not unusual for a movie or television series to land one way with critics only for the actual intended consumers of said entertainment to see it very differently.

Critics could be positive but subdued in their assessment, yet the series might still be exactly the story that fans have been waiting for. The idea of a future where Replicants are dominant is fascinating and tantalizing, offering something new while honoring what is already beloved.

The success of this series will likely hinge on its ability to connect with viewers who are eager for a deeper exploration of these themes, rather than pleasing a critical establishment that may prefer the more contained scope of the original films. Ultimately, the reception of this new chapter will be determined by its ability to balance innovation with nostalgia, ensuring that the legacy of the franchise continues to evolve in meaningful ways for a new generation of sci-fi enthusiasts.