New Bird Flu Strain Detected in Nevada Dairy Worker, First Case Linked to Cow

A dairy worker in Nevada has become the first known person to contract a new strain of bird flu (D1.1) linked to a cow. The case marks a significant development as the virus has primarily been found in poultry and cattle herds in recent months. While the infection was mild, the discovery raises concerns about the potential for wider spread and the challenges of controlling bird flu in both animals and humans.

A dairy worker in Nevada has been infected with a new strain of bird flu, marking the first known case linked to a cow. Federal health officials announced the infection on Monday, stating that the illness was mild and characterized primarily by eye redness and irritation, a common symptom in bird flu cases associated with dairy cows. The individual, who was not hospitalized, has since recovered. This particular strain, known as D1.

1, had previously been detected in over a dozen individuals exposed to poultry, but this is the first instance of an infection traced back to a cow. The Nevada dairy worker was exposed at a farm in Churchill County, located in the west central part of the state.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasized that there is no evidence of the virus spreading from this individual to any other people. While the agency continues to assess the situation, they maintain that the virus poses a low risk to the general public. The current outbreak of bird flu in the United States is primarily caused by Type A H5N1 influenza, with various strains circulating. Another strain, B3.13, was identified in March after it spread to cattle in late 2023. This strain has infected 962 cattle herds across 16 states, with the majority located in California. The discovery of the D1.1 strain in Nevada cattle on January 31st, detected through milk samples collected as part of a monitoring program initiated in December, highlights the potential for multiple strains of the virus to spread from wild birds to cattle. Experts are concerned about the broader implications of these findings, particularly the possibility of wider spread and the challenges associated with controlling infections in both animals and humans who work with them. The CDC has reported at least 68 cases of bird flu infections in the U.S. over the past year, with most individuals involved in close contact with poultry or cattle. The majority of these cases were linked to the B3.13 strain. While the CDC previously indicated that the D1.1 strain was only detected in Louisiana and Washington state, new data suggests it likely infected a total of 15 individuals in five states: Iowa, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin, all related to poultry. The D1.1 strain has also been linked to the first U.S. death associated with bird flu in January, when a person in Louisiana died after developing severe respiratory symptoms following contact with wild and backyard birds. In British Columbia, a teenage girl was hospitalized for months with a virus traced back to poultry. Although the risk to the general public remains low, the CDC urges individuals with close or prolonged contact with infected cows, birds, or other animals to take precautions, including wearing protective equipment





