New biopic 'Madden' tells the story behind the football legend

Director David O. Russell's new film, 'Madden,' chronicles John Madden's journey from head coach of the Oakland Raiders to the broadcast booth and, ultimately, the video game generations grew up playing.

Director David O. Russell's new film, "Madden," chronicles John Madden's journey from head coach of the Oakland Raiders to the broadcast booth and, ultimately, the video game generations grew up playing.

Nicolas Cage stars as Madden, with Christian Bale playing his best friend and Raiders owner Al Davis. Katharine Hahn and Sienna Miller portray the women behind the men.

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"I mean, I love that it was less about football to me than it was about family and devotion. Joys of having people that are so close to you your whole life," Hahn said.

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"It really was magic. We had some scenes around a table. Never wanted to leave," Hahn said. Miller also described working with Russell as unpredictable, with multiple cameras rolling and few marks to follow.

The result is a big, loud, and fun look at the man who changed the game. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,AccuWeather Alert: Raw and windy Friday with snow north and westWorker killed, another missing after bridge scaffolding collapse on Loop Parkway Bridge