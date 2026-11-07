New billboards urge people to 'boycott the boycott' of Jewish-owned businesses in Philly

New billboards are appearing across Philadelphia in response to a planned boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in the city.

The nonprofit organization JewBelong put up 14 billboards across the city in response to a planned boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in the city. The nonprofit organization JewBelong put up billboards at 14 locations across the city that read,"Running over Jewish businesses isn't a peace plan," urging people to"boycott the boycott ride" of Jewish-owned businesses on Sunday.

On Oct. 31, Philly Bike On Your Left, a group that describes itself as an"anti-fascist, anti-Zionist social cycling collective," posted a flyer announcing a boycott of what it described as"Zionist establishments" in the city's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. The group plans to boycott the Philadelphia restaurants Mac Mart, K’Far Café, Huda, Goldie, Schlesinger’s, and Dizengoff on Nov. 8, 2026, in solidarity with the Palestinian community.an antisemitic riot against Jews in Germany, Austria, and Sudetenland that was coordinated by the Nazi Party on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938.

Also read Pennsylvania Officials Condemn Philly Bike Ride Targeting Jewish Businesses

During the attacks, thousands of Jewish businesses, homes, schools and synagogues were damaged. An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 Jews were killed in the attacks and an estimated 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and incarcerated in concentration camps. The Anti-Defamation League posted a pledge “This protest is an attempt to intimidate a Jewish community that has faced generations of violence, exclusion and antisemitism.

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It's the latest in a string of incidents that hold Jewish businesses responsible for events in the Middle East,” the ADL wrote.

“That's antisemitic, plain and simple. But we refuse to let hate win. ”