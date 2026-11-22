A proposed bill would require airlines to allow families to sit together with children under 13 years old at no extra cost.

Democratic Representative Eugene Vindman has introduced legislation that would require airlines to seat families with children under 13 together at no additional cost, a push aimed at curbing extra fees ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

The Families Fly Together Act, introduced Thursday by the Virginia congressman would prohibit carriers from separating eligible families who do not purchase premium seat assignments. It would also require airlines to offer family seating options during the booking process.

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“As a dad, I know that traveling with children can be stressful enough without having to worry about paying extra just to sit together as a family,” Vindman said in a statement announcing the bill. “With the holiday travel season right around the corner, families across Virginia and the country are already facing rising costs. The last thing they need is another unnecessary airline fee just to sit next to their kids.

” Under the measure, the U.S. Department of Transportation would enforce the requirement and establish penalties for airlines that fail to comply. Newsweek called and left messages with Vindman’s office Saturday seeking comment on the proposed bill. The proposal arrives as AAA projects 5.96 million people will fly domestically over the Thanksgiving holiday—a slight dip from last year—even as airfares climb.

"While Vindman’s bill is new, the push to get kids seated next to a parent without an extra fee has been around for years," Marcie Muensterman, a Florida-based travel advisor with more than 20 years of industry experience, told Newsweek on Saturday. "There have been several attempts to pass through a similar bill in the last four years. " Previous efforts have included a Transportation Department legislative proposal and a family seating initiative under the Biden-Harris administration.

Current Airline Policies While federal law does not currently mandate fee-free family seating, several major carriers voluntarily offer it under specific conditions. According to the Department of Transportation, Alaska, American, Frontier, Hawaiian and JetBlue currently guarantee adjacent seats for a child 13 or under and an accompanying guardian or parent at no extra cost under certain conditions.

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Alaska Airlines says in its policy that it guarantees family seating if the child and adult are on the same reservation, seats are not changed once they’ve been assigned, adjacent seats are available, the plane’s layout allows it, and the original plane isn’t changed to a smaller aircraft. The airline says its systems are programmed to detect if families are traveling and try to assign seats together. JetBlue also lists similar requirements for family seating.

United Airlines’ policy allows one adult in a booking party to sit next to up to two children for free if nearby seats are available, though other family members may be seated elsewhere on the aircraft. United declined to comment on the proposed legislation Saturday, referring Newsweek to questions to its website. Newsweek contacted Allegiant, Delta and Southwest via email Saturday about their family seating policies but did not receive a response before the publication of this article.

The Cost of Travel for Families The Travel Price Index , meanwhile, went up an estimated 9.6 percent year over year in October 2026. The TPI is calculated by the U.S. Travel Association and measures the change in cost of travel away from home in the U.S. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the U.S. city average Consumer Price Index for airline fares reached a little over 328 last month—its highest level in nearly four decades.

Legislative Outlook The proposed bill was referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. It will then need to pass in both chambers of Congress before President Donald Trump generally has 10 days to sign or veto the bill, making it unlikely that any changes would happen before this upcoming travel season. The Department of Transportation’s recently rolled back on airline consumer protections, like abandoning a Biden-era rule that forced airlines to disclose hidden fees.

When Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was sworn in last year he vowed to “usher in a golden age of transportation by taking immediate action to remove government overreach and lower costs” for Americans.

"What I want to see is a rule parents can actually count on when they book," Muensterman told Newsweek. "If I’m pricing a flight for a family with a six-year-old, I should be able to tell them what it costs to fly and whether their child will have a seat next to them.

That’s a pretty basic question to still be asking in 2026, but airlines keep pushing back on policies that force them to guarantee seats because of the money people pay to pre-select and the variables at play when it comes to seating on different aircraft.

" Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Steve Mollman and Anthony Murray.to seat families with children under 13 together at no additional cost, a push aimed at curbing extra fees ahead of the busy holiday travel season. The Families Fly Together Act, introduced Thursday by the Virginia congressman would prohibit carriers from separating eligible families who do not purchase premium seat assignments. It would also require airlines to offer family seating options during the booking process.

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“As a dad, I know that traveling with children can be stressful enough without having to worry about paying extra just to sit together as a family,” Vindman said in a statement announcing the bill. “With the holiday travel season right around the corner, families across Virginia and the country are already facing rising costs.

The last thing they need is another unnecessaryUnder the measure, the U.S. Department of Transportation would enforce the requirement and establish penalties for airlines that fail to comply.called and left messages with Vindman’s office Saturday seeking comment on the proposed bill. The proposal arrives as AAA projects 5.96 million people will fly domestically over the Thanksgiving holiday—a slight dip from last year—even as airfares climb.

"While Vindman’s bill is new, the push to get kids seated next to a parent without an extra fee has been around for years," Marcie Muensterman, a Florida-based travel advisor with more than 20 years of industry experience, toldon Saturday. "There have been several attempts to pass through a similar bill in the last four years. " While federal law does not currently mandate fee-free family seating, several major carriers voluntarily offer it under specific conditions.

According to the Department of Transportation, Alaska, American, Frontier, Hawaiian and JetBlue currently guarantee adjacent seats for a child 13 or under and an accompanying guardian or parent at no extra cost under certain conditions. Alaska Airlines says in its policy that it guarantees family seating if the child and adult are on the same reservation, seats are not changed once they’ve been assigned, adjacent seats are available, the plane’s layout allows it, and the original plane isn’t changed to a smaller aircraft.

The airline says its systems are programmed to detect if families are traveling and try to assign seats together. United Airlines’ policy allows one adult in a booking party to sit next to up to two children for free if nearby seats are available, though other family members may be seated elsewhere on the aircraft.

United declined to comment on the proposed legislation Saturday, referringcontacted Allegiant, Delta and Southwest via email Saturday about their family seating policies but did not receive a response before the publication of this article. The Travel Price Index , meanwhile, went up an estimated 9.6 percent year over year in October 2026.

The TPI is calculated by the U.S. Travel Association and measures the change in cost of travel away from home in the U.S. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the U.S. city average Consumer Price Index for airline fares reached a little over 328 last month—its highest level in nearly four decades. The proposed bill was referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.before President Donald Trump generally has 10 days to sign or veto the bill, making it unlikely that any changes would happen before this upcoming travel season.

The Department of Transportation’s recently rolled back on airline consumer protections, like abandoning a Biden-era rule that forced airlines to disclose hidden fees. When Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was sworn in last year he vowed to “usher in a golden age of transportation by taking immediate action to remove government overreach and lower costs” for Americans..

"If I’m pricing a flight for a family with a six-year-old, I should be able to tell them what it costs to fly and whether their child will have a seat next to them. That’s a pretty basic question to still be asking in 2026, but airlines keep pushing back on policies that force them to guarantee seats because of the