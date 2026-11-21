Melissa George stars as DCI Nessie Keen in the new BBC and BritBox series The Loch Ness Mysteries, set in the Scottish Highlands.

A new British crime drama titled The Loch Ness Mysteries has been officially announced by BritBox and the BBC. The series is set to begin production later this year with filming locations including Luss and Glasgow. This announcement provides a fresh option for viewers who enjoy Scottish-set police procedurals and mystery narratives. The project adds to the growing library of high-quality television crime series originating from the United Kingdom.

Cast and Character Details

Melissa George will star in the lead role of Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Keen, known by the nickname Nessie. George is an established actress with previous credits in Mosquito Coast and Mulholland Drive. She will be joined by Jamie Sives and Ashley Storrie in the principal cast. Sives is already familiar to fans of the genre through his role in the Netflix series Dept. Q. Storrie previously appeared in Dinosaur and Up for It, bringing his own acting background to the new production.

Also read Melissa George Stars In The Loch Ness Mysteries For BritBox With Jamie Sives And Ashley Storrie

Filming Locations and Setting

The story takes place in the remote Highland district of Monaruadh. This location sets the stage for a crime narrative that utilizes the distinct Scottish landscape. Filming is scheduled to take place later this year, specifically around the towns of Luss and Glasgow. These areas are known for their dramatic scenery and are frequently used as backdrops for television productions seeking an authentic northern atmosphere. The production aims to capture the mood of the region in its visual storytelling.

Cast Member Statements

Melissa George expressed her enthusiasm for joining the project in a public statement. She noted that stories of this nature are rare and praised the development of the character Nessie. George stated that she was immediately drawn to the world of the show. She described the process of shaping the character as a joy. She also mentioned her excitement to step into the role and begin working on set. Her comments highlight the appeal of the character to established performers.

Advertisement

Context Within the Scottish Crime Genre

The announcement comes as Dept. Q, another popular Netflix show, concludes its second season. Filming for Dept. Q season two ended on October 24. That series features Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, played by Matthew Goode. The cast for Dept. Q includes Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Kate Dickie, Aaron McVeigh, and Sanjeev Kohli. New cast members for that show include Aisling Franciosi and James Corden. Greg Wise, Nicholas Rowe, and Tony Curran are also part of the ensemble. Dept. Q is expected to return in 2027, leaving a gap for crime fans in the interim.

Network Strategy and Viewer Options

BBC and BritBox have stepped in to cover the demand for Scottish crime content during the gap before Dept. Q returns. The Loch Ness Mysteries offers a new narrative with a different lead character. This strategy ensures that viewers of the genre have immediate access to fresh material. The collaboration between BritBox and the BBC highlights the strength of British television in the crime genre. The show promises to deliver a compelling mystery rooted in a specific geographic setting.