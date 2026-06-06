New battles and enduring principles in the post-Roe landscape

There have been many new difficulties in the wake of Dobbs, but they cannot allow the pro-life movement to be frustrated.

was overturned, the pro-life movement’s strategy was to challenge the 1973 ruling in the courts. States drafted and passed legislation that pushed the boundaries of what was allowed under thewas overturned and quickly saw that the battles in this new landscape were widely unpredictable.

Strategies needed to be refined even though movement leaders had outlined some strategies for the post-state abortion shield laws The movement has worked diligently to confront the harms of the abortion pill head-on by crafting enforceable policy at the state and federal levels. We have taken new steps to educate the public on the evidence-based harms of the abortion pill and the humanity of the child in the womb.

These efforts have borne cultural fruit. leaders have spoken on behalf of women harmed by abortion and are continuing to seek justice for them. State attorneys general haveand led cases from Louisiana, Missouri, and Florida that show promise in preventing more women from being harmed by mail-order abortion. People hold a giant banner as they march through Pennsylvania Avenue during the 53rd annual March for Life rally in Washington on Jan. 23, 2026.

Ballot initiatives have presented mixed results for the pro-life movement. Majority-conservative states such as Ohio passed state constitutional amendments that blocked their strong pro-life laws shortly after thedecision. The pro-life movement has been required to spend more time and effort at the state level to combat the misleading pro-abortion language in these proposed amendments. , including in South Dakota, Florida, and Nebraska.

This fight continues into the coming fall, when at least three more states will consider adopting abortion amendments, and pro-life leaders hope to rally coalitions to defeat as many as possible. So-called abortion abolitionists are dividing the effort by insisting anything short of complete abolition is a moral wrong and demanding that post-abortive women be criminally prosecuted. of law.

Efforts that prioritize prosecuting women over ending abortion are self-defeating and only incentivize the majority of Americans who oppose undertaking this extreme policy position to sour on the pro-life movement broadly.must not be taken for granted. Sowing division only prevents the strength in unity that is necessary for the pro-life movement to keep winning and pressing forward to an enduring abolition. We must have the support of Americans who have largely embraced a culture of life.

We must also be wary of the tendency to be satisfied with an overly incremental approach that accepts the status quo. Pro-life leaders are charged with pushing culture to its limit by changing hearts and minds for generational impact. The synergy of advocating increasingly strong policy while challenging the worldview of the individual is what extends the limit to which the public will embrace even greater, durable pro-life policies that do not risk being quickly overturned.

Progress does not stop to allow the movement time to heal from internal fracture; it only allows abortion advocates to retake ground. New battles are upon us every day, and unity will drive us forward exponentially. United, the pro-life movement cannot be defeated.





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