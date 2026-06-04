New battle brewing over broken bridge in Salt Lake City park

The boards were so loose on the bridge at Cottonwood Park that people’s feet were falling through, forcing the city to close it, while directing visitors along an alternate route.

SALT LAKE CITY — The boards were so loose on the bridge at Cottonwood Park that people’s feet were falling through. FOX 13 News first reported last month that Salt Lake City was forced to close the broken bridge out of safety concerns, while directing visitors along an alternate route.

Weeks later, a new fight is brewing. Residents in the Rose Park neighborhood have started a petition claiming the detour to the dog park is too long and difficult for people with mobility issues, and takes them through areas where they don’t feel safe. Years ago, after a fallen tree damaged the bridge, the city made repairs and reopened one side, but the deterioration continued.

Now, the easiest way into the dog park is closed, with some saying the detour adds nearly a mile to the trip.

“That extra eight-tenths of a mile, it’s just uncalled for," said Mike Barnes, who helped create the park in 2009. Salt Lake City closes Cottonwood Park bridge after residents’ safety concerns: Salt Lake City closes Cottonwood Park bridge after residents’ safety concerns We tried making the walk, but had to turn back and drop off the station camera gear because it was too heavy to carry.

Residents said if it’s hard for us, imagine doing it with a wheelchair, walker or a dog. “It is salt in a wound," said Salt Lake City Councilmember Victoria Petro.

"It feels like every time the west side has something that we’re proud of, it’s unable to be preserved and have to adapt. ” Petro explained that Cottonwood Park was specifically included in the parks bond voters approved in 2021. With a petition now circulating, Petro said residents need something before a full replacement is built.

“I want a plan for improving the ability to cross that river before the time frame," she said. "A year closure doesn’t feel rational to me. ” Officials explained that a replacement bridge is estimated to cost more than a million dollars and that full funding needs council approval. Not everyone thinks the city should rush it.

“You don’t always get what you want," said resident Robert McLaughlin. "You have to do the best you can with what you have. ” Recent Northern Utah Stories





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