New Batman Figures Released by McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys unveils a new set of Batman figures for collectors, based on the historic comic book Batman #1. The figures include a classic Batman figure in a gray-and-black suit, updated sculpt, fabric cape, and extra hands.

Step into the DC Multiverse once again, as McFarlane Toys has revealed a new set of Batman figures for your collection. Batman #1 remains a landmark Golden Age comic, debuting the Joker and Catwoman while expanding Batman mythology.

McFarlane Toys revives the Golden Age Batman with a new DC Multiverse Red Platinum Edition based on Batman #1. The classic Batman figure features a gray-and-black suit, updated sculpt, fabric cape, batarang, and extra hands. GameStop exclusive Batman pre-orders are in-store only for $26.99, with an online and retail release expected in June 2026





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