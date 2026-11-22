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Codi Mrozek, a founder of the Knox and Nash Foundation, speaks during the ribbon-cutting of a new basketball court at Schantz Park in Webster, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

The foundation is named after twins who died at just 24 weeks old and supports bereavement from pregnancy or infant loss.

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"This day is mixed and braided with emotions," said Codi Mrozek, one of the founders of the Knox and Nash Foundation. "It's heartbreaking because you can't really quite comprehend that you're opening a basketball court in honor of your babies who aren't here, and at the same time it's so beautiful, and we're so grateful that we've been able to do this for our community and also for the legacy of our boys.

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