New Balance held a launch event for its 990v7 sneaker in Barcelona which included a surprise appearance from pop star Rosalía and free shoes.

took over Barcelona’s Convent dels Àngels Thursday with a special event celebrating the launch of the sportswear brand’s. And while the latest evolution of the Made in USA 990 was the night’s main attraction, a guest appearance from Rosalía may have stolen the show.

“Thank You, Barcelona” event included a museum-worthy look at the evolution of the 990 series, tracing the history of the model from 1982’s 990v1 to the just-released 990v7. But rather than simply a showcase of the franchise,New Balance's Low-Profile 204L Sneaker Just Got a New Satin Update -- but Not Everyone Can Buy It With the 990v7 on her feet, Rosalía passed out free pairs to lucky guests, hand-delivering one of the year’s most talked-about sneakers in surprise fashion.

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New Balance said the Barcelona event “explored the connection between honoring where you come from and creating what comes next. ” Rosalía, who was signed as a New Balance global brand ambassador in 2025, has become one of the faces of the new 990v7 sneaker. The pop star, who’s up for 9 awards at the 2027 Grammys, was among the first people spotted in the 990v7 during an October run through Manhattan.

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Weeks later, she was featured in New Balance’sAnd while the 990v7 is sold out from New Balance’s e-commerce store and most retailers, there will soon be a chance at more styles. A “Black Cement” version of the sneaker is expected to be released on Dec. 11 for $200, and there’s plenty more in the works for 2027 including collaborations and more limited-edition launches.