New Balance’s New Limited-Edition Skate Shoe Collaboration Actually Has Jellyfish Floating in It

New Balance is collaborating with skate series Atlantic Drift for a special-edition version of Tom Knox's Numeric 600 pro model. Find out more here.

Numeric Tom Knox 600 is a full circle moment for the celebrated English skater. Knox was one of the featured skaters in Atlantic Drift’s first video from 2017 and since, the Jacob Harris-shot series has expanded from a European-based venture to a full-on global skate phenomenon.

To date, the Thrasher magazine-hosted series has now released 17 episodes in locales ranging from Hawaii to Istanbul. Numeric Tom Knox 600 through various marine life details, most notably references to the skate series’ recurring jellyfish mascot. A jellyfish graphic is seen on the translucent outsole and the insole, but its most prominent feature is at the tongue badge, which is filled with liquid and features small jellyfish floating in a snow globe-like encasement.

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The design of the Numeric Tom Knox 600 itself is rooted in an archive New Balance indoor soccer shoe from the 1990s. And while it may appear unassuming from the outside, the sneaker is packed with some of New Balance’s top tech includingfoam cushioning and is fully equipped for the rigors of skating thanks to Ndurance rubber cup outsole and a full-grain leather upper enhanced with the Boston-based brand’s FantomFit for bonded support.

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The Atlantic Drift x New Balance Numeric Tom Knox 600 is available now from select skate shops and will see a wider release Monday from newbalance.com.