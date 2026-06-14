New Anime Series Offers an Amusing Twist on a Classic Tale

A new anime series, Cinderella, is set to premiere this summer and offers a unique twist on the classic tale. The series, produced by Newon, follows a girl named Miya Nakamura who is surprised by the treatment she receives from her stepmother and stepsisters following the death of her mother.

The Spring 2026 season is almost over, and preparations for the new season, Summer, have already begun, including within the industry. Dozens of anime are set to premiere in the coming season, featuring the return of older series with new installments, including the final part of Cinderella , alongside many brand-new titles.

With such an abundance of releases, it can be difficult to curate a list that offers a wide variety of interesting shows. While it is impossible to create a lineup with universal appeal, there are some anime that have particularly stood out. One of those includes an amusing twist on one of the oldest stories popularized in animation by one of the leading entertainment companies.

The multimedia giant is known for creating many fantasy stories, but one of the most recognizable tales that almost everyone knows by heart is Cinderella. This story, adapted into many different forms over the years, has established the notion that an illegitimate girl child will inevitably face hardships from their stepmother and stepsisters.

It is precisely this notion that the anime Cinderella is based on the manga of the same name and will be produced by Newon, a relatively new anime studio that was established only last year. The series is actually one of the studio's initial projects. The trailer makes the anime look decent and well worth looking forward to in terms of animation.

However, the main reason why the series is shaping up to be an intriguing watch is clearly its premise. As the title suggests, it follows a girl named Miya Nakamura, who is surprised by the treatment she receives from her stepmother and stepsisters following the death of her mother. While Miya expects, given her stepmother and stepsisters' intimidating demeanor, to be pushed into slavery and treated with disrespect, the women are instead extremely caring toward her.

They genuinely want to look after her following the tragedy of her mother's death and help her live a better life. They teach her how to bathe properly and dress better. This is essentially the complete opposite of what Cinderella is known for. The legendary fantasy story has created the image that girls in such situations are destined to suffer and require a miracle to help them thrive.

However, in Cinderella, Miya's stepfamily were actually loved by her and she was well cared for. That is what makes Cinderella as it dares to flip one of Disney's most legendary stories, and it will be interesting to see how far it goes with this amusing twist





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Cinderella New Anime Series Summer 2026 Anime Entertainment

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