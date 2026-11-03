New Anime Releases: Fool Night, Bass X Machina, Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Discover the top November 2024 anime releases including Fool Night on Netflix, Bass X Machina, and new episodes of The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 on Crunchyroll.

As the calendar year winds down, anime fans are presented with a curated selection of new series and continuing hits across major streaming platforms. November brings distinct offerings to Netflix and Crunchyroll, catering to viewers seeking both fresh narratives and established favorites. These releases span multiple genres, from post-apocalyptic drama to steampunk action and historical mystery.

Fool Night Premise and Cast Details

Netflix will premiere the highly anticipated adaptation of Kasumi Yasuda's manga, Fool Night , on November 26 . The production is a collaboration between Sunrise and SHAFT , featuring a voice cast that includes Koki Uchiyama , Minako Kotobuki , Junya Enoki , and Aya Endou . The story is set in a world where thick clouds have blocked the sun for a century, causing vegetation to die and oxygen levels to become scarce. Scientists developed a process called Transfloration, which turns people nearing death into oxygen-producing plants known as Spiriflor.

Also read Bass X Machina Netflix Series Blends Western Steampunk With Racial Themes

The narrative follows Toshiro Kamiya , a young man struggling to support his sick mother while facing mounting expenses. With few options remaining, he considers Transfloration as a means to escape his difficult circumstances. The decision to give up his human body carries significant moral and physical costs, driving the central conflict of the series.

Bass X Machina Animation and Release

While not a traditional anime, the adult animated series Bass X Machina arrives on Netflix on November 3 . Produced by Studio Mir in South Korea, the show blends Western action, steampunk aesthetics, and supernatural elements. Studio Mir is known for its work on The Legend of Korra , and this project has undergone several delays before its final release. The plot centers on a father who takes extreme measures to protect his family, delivering a unique interpretation of the Western genre.

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The English voice cast is led by Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry , alongside Joy Ofodu , Cree Summer , and Currie Graham . This release offers a distinct visual style and narrative approach compared to standard Japanese anime productions, expanding the variety of content available on the streaming platform.

Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Developments

Crunchyroll continues to deliver new episodes of The Apothecary Diaries , with Season 3 episodes 6-9 available since October 2 . The studio TOHO Studio handles the animation, with voice performances by Aoi Yuuki , Takeo Otsuka , and Katsuyuki Konishi . The protagonist, Maomao , has moved out of the rear palace and now lives as an apothecary in the pleasure district. Despite the change in location, her life remains complicated by strange illnesses and unusual rumors that draw her into larger mysteries.

Meanwhile, Jinshi adjusts to his new responsibilities as the Imperial Brother. His role introduces complications as rumors of an immortal maiden and an approaching famine spread throughout Li . The series continues to develop the slow-burn romance between the two leads, providing fans with subtle glimpses of their evolving relationship while maintaining its focus on mystery and political intrigue.

Black Clover Season 2 Arc Progression

Black Clover Season 2 episodes 6-9 have been available since October 3 on Crunchyroll. Produced by Studio Pierrot , the series features voices from Gakuto Kajiwara , Kana Yuuki , and Nobunaga Shimazaki . The story follows childhood friends Asta and Yuno , who both aspire to become the Wizard King . While Yuno possesses natural magical talent, Asta was born without abilities and instead relies on rigorous physical training.

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Asta discovers a mysterious power through a rare five-leaf Grimoire, setting him on a path to challenge those with innate magic. In this new season, the Clover Kingdom faces one of its greatest threats, pushing the characters into a major new chapter. The series continues to break streaming records as it develops these high-stakes conflicts and character dynamics.

Streaming Landscape and Viewer Options

November presents a varied landscape for anime consumers, with Netflix focusing on new original and adapted series while Crunchyroll sustains momentum for ongoing popular titles. The release of Fool Night and Bass X Machina provides fresh content for those seeking new investments, while continued episodes of The Apothecary Diaries and Black Clover satisfy viewers following long-running narratives. This mix ensures that audiences can engage with both experimental formats and established genres during the holiday season.