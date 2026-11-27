An experimental treatment has shown encouraging results, but researchers say further trials are needed to combat Alzheimer's.

An experimental Alzheimer's drug has shown promising results in slowing cognitive and functional decline among people with early-stage disease. The findings come from the phase 2 CELIA trial of diranersen, a "gene-slicing" therapy that targets tau, one of the two major proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Interim results from the first two years of the trial were presented this week at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston. After participants received diranersen through injections twice a year, researchers found that the treatment continued to slow decline across several measures of cognition, daily functioning, and disease progression, with the 60-milligram dose producing the most compelling results.

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At 96 weeks, participants receiving the 60-milligram dose experienced 38 percent less clinical decline on the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes , a measure of cognitive ability and everyday functioning, compared with participants initially assigned the placebo. The reported effect had increased from 26 percent at week 76. The treatment also showed improvements on four of five additional measures compared with results recorded 20 weeks earlier. On the 13-item Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale, the difference reached 54 percent.