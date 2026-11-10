New AI Breast Cancer Recurrence Test Launches in Britain

Caris MI Clarity, a new AI-powered test launched in Britain, predicts breast cancer recurrence up to 15 years post-diagnosis for £769, assisting oncologists in personalized treatment planning.

A pioneering diagnostic tool capable of predicting breast cancer recurrence fifteen years after initial treatment has officially launched in Britain. The test, identified as Caris MI Clarity, utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze digital pathology images and medical history, providing risk scores that help oncologists determine if patients require intensified monitoring or additional therapeutic interventions.

Caris MI Clarity Mechanism and Speed

Caris MI Clarity represents a significant technological advancement by examining digital images of a patient's tumor taken at the time of their original diagnosis alongside other clinical data. The system employs algorithms to identify specific patterns associated with cancers that subsequently returned in historical study cohorts. This analysis produces two distinct risk scores: one estimating the likelihood of recurrence within five years and another assessing the risk between five and fifteen years post-diagnosis. Unlike existing genomic tests that require weeks for processing, this new diagnostic tool delivers its results in as little as three days, allowing for faster clinical decision-making and immediate strategic adjustments for patient care plans.

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Target Patient Population and Market Access

The diagnostic is specifically designed for postmenopausal women diagnosed with early-stage hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has not spread to nearby lymph nodes. Although approximately sixty thousand women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually in Britain, and hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative cases account for roughly three quarters of these incidents, eligibility criteria limit the immediate pool. Developers estimate that up to twenty thousand British women every year could benefit from this testing protocol. The test is priced at £769 and will be available to NHS oncologists and major private healthcare providers starting this month. Currently, patients must secure funding through private health insurance or out-of-pocket payments, as the NHS does not yet cover the cost for this specific diagnostic service.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Clinical Utility

Charities such as Breast Cancer Now have highlighted the importance of this technology in addressing the longstanding challenge of long-term disease recurrence. Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, senior research and impact communications lead at Breast Cancer Now, emphasized that understanding who is likely to experience a return of the disease, whether in the first few years or much further down the line, is vital for delivering the most effective treatment. The charity noted that distant recurrence, where cancer spreads to bones, liver, and lungs, is responsible for the vast majority of breast cancer deaths in Britain, where more than eleven thousand people die annually. Dr Temcinaite added that reducing the all-consuming fear of recurrence is a top research priority, and tools like Caris MI Clarity could significantly contribute to this goal by providing clearer prognostic insights.

Developer Background and Future Implementation

The technology is being introduced to the UK market by Cambridge-based diagnostics company EDX Medical, which was founded by scientist and entrepreneur Professor Sir Chris Evans. Professor Sir Evans stated that bringing this pioneering test to the UK offers invaluable insight into both short and long-term recurrence risks, marking a significant step forward in risk assessment and treatment planning. The underlying system was developed using data from thousands of women who participated in two major international breast cancer studies. Researchers tracked these patients over time, comparing the characteristics of tumors that returned with those that did not, thereby creating a robust model for recognizing warning signs. While the test has already been launched in the United States, its introduction in Britain aims to provide oncologists with a faster, more precise method for identifying high-risk patients who may otherwise remain undetected for many years.