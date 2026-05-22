New affordable, plug-in and hybrid Stellantis vehicles based on STLA One platform

Stellantis introduced the Chrysler Arrow, Arrow Cross, and GLH (with SRT versions) to attract customers seeking more affordable new models. They will come with STLA One platform, the same used by the Airflow, which offers variety of powertrains, including combustion, hybrid and also electric variants for the Airflow. Airflow offers practicality and possibly hybrid setup, while the Arrow and Arrow Cross will be based on the fiat grizzly and aim to compete with the likes of Fiat 500L.

Stellantis has revealed the Chrysler Arrow, Arrow Cross, GLH (Goes Like Hell), Airflow, and their SRT variants; aiming to cater to customers seeking affordable new models by launching these vehicles in the U.S. These cars will share brand-new STLA One platforms.

The GLH is expected to be based on the STLA One platform, the same used by the Airflow. The GLH's styling takes inspiration from previous Dodge models, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Airflow will offer practicality, possibly in hybrid form, and similar styling to the GLH. The Arrow and Arrow Cross models are based on the Fiat Grizzly and should offer the same powertrain options.

The Chrysler Arrow and Arrow Cross could start at only $25,000. The GLH will likely launch with combustion engines and hybrid variants. SRT variants of all these vehicles are planned, adding power and possibly offering more expensive trims. More details about these new models are expected to emerge next year





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