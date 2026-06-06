New affordable housing complex in Hillcrest fills up in 5 weeks

A new 80-unit affordable housing complex in Hillcrest filled up in just 5 weeks, with more than 1,000 people on the waitlist.

HILLCREST — An 80-unit affordable housing complex called The Bel has opened in Hillcrest . And it filled up fast. The complex held its grand opening on Friday, though residents were allowed to move in months before the official celebration.

"Yeah, it's 100% full. In fact, it filled up within about 5 weeks, so we had a wait list of over 1000 people when the building opened," said David Allen, Principal of Trestle Development. Some San Diegans were skeptical at first.

"Actually, my partner thought it was a scam, to be honest, like at first because it was almost too good to be true," said Justin Parker, one of the residents. Residents in the building earn between 30% and 50% of the area median income, which for San Diego County is $36,750 and $61,250 for a single person. The complex aligns with a broader push to keep housing prices low in Hillcrest.

In 2024, the neighborhood's Focused Plan was adopted, aiming to position Hillcrest as a top choice for residents.

"One of the things that we wanted to do with the Hillcrest focused plan was increase the number of people who could live in Hillcrest, and this actually is exactly what that was about," said Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. “What would you say to people who are worried that big complexes like this might take away some of the character of the neighborhood? ” I asked.

"A building like this allows people to stay in the communities where they've grown up, that they love, and be able to afford to stay here," Whitburn said.





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