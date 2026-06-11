New Adobe Acrobat Reader Feature for Android Auto: Read Aloud and PDF Support

Google has been working on expanding the capabilities of Android Auto, and one of the latest features is the addition of Adobe Acrobat Reader for PDF support and the Read Aloud feature. This allows users to access audio versions of PDFs while driving, potentially useful for listening to audio books or accessing vehicle service manuals.

For those with an infotainment system that supports it, Android Auto is a great way for drivers to connect their Android phones to a vehicle, and Android Auto 's capabilities only continue to expand.

Google has been hard at work delivering new features to the platform, though its latest offerings may seem a bit puzzling at first. Back in May 2026, Google delivered a new feature that Released on June 5, the v26.5.0.45958 Adobe Acrobat Reader update now includes PDF support for Android Auto. Spotted by users on was installed.

Though one Reddit user joked that the app was now available to sign documents while driving, the user also actually predicted that Acrobat is available so that users can take advantage of another helpful PDF feature: Read Aloud. With Read Aloud, Adobe Acrobat allows users to hear audio versions of whatever PDFs they have on their device, and now users can access this tool through Android Auto.

Not only is this potentially useful for listening to audio books or even work notes while you drive, but it may also be good for accessing vehicle service manuals should a driver find themselves in a pinch. So far, reports that not every PDF is going to function with the Read Aloud feature, though the ones that do pull up the Android Media player when selected.

If you want to try the feature out for yourself, just make sure that Adobe Acrobat is updated on your Android smartphone. You'll know the feature is live when you receive the notification on your Android Auto screen. With Adobe providing official support for PDFs, the app now adds to the list of.

These new features include the arrival of widgets, watching video content in HD while parked (including the addition of YouTube), and better integration of Google's artificial intelligence agent Gemini. Though PDFs arriving to the platform may not be the largest update to arrive to users, it makes for a rather surprising yet useful addition, nonetheless





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Android Auto Adobe Acrobat Reader PDF Support Read Aloud Google Artificial Intelligence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

License plate reader key in case against Amazon employee accused of killing co-workerAn Amazon employee remains behind bars Tuesday, accused of fatally shooting his co-worker in the parking garage of the facility where they worked.

Read more »

Reader left £942 out of pocket after Vodafone charged for unwanted dongleA reader has been left £942 out of pocket after Vodafone continued to charge him monthly payments for a tablet he had returned. The tablet was actually a dongle, a device that plugs into a laptop or PC and gives it access to the internet via the mobile phone network. Monthly charges apply, as they do with a mobile phone. The reader didn't want the dongle and was being charged for something he didn't use. After contacting Vodafone, the firm confirmed an error was made and the dongle line is now disconnected, and the overpayments have been refunded. The case highlights the importance of keeping an eye on bank statements and understanding the terms of contracts, especially when they are set up in a shop.

Read more »

Paris taxi scam: Gang accused of £600,000 card reader scam on touristsProsecutors claim a gang of fake taxi drivers in Paris scammed tourists out of nearly £600,000 using rigged card readers. The defendants allegedly targeted tourists waiting for lifts near the Eiffel Tower, Montparnasse railway station and department stores. They are accused of overcharging customers by secretly altering fares on contactless payment terminals and resorting to violence if customers challenged the fares.

Read more »

Mapping Every Flock License Plate Reader Near US World Cup StadiumsMost US World Cup stadiums are surrounded by surveillance cameras. Want to know if you’re being watched on your way to a match? These maps will help you.

Read more »