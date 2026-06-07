New AC unit stolen from West Side children’s church under construction, pastor says

A West Side church was burglarized overnight, with the alleged thieves stealing thousands of dollars worth of property, according to the church’s pastor.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarLocal News | San Antonio , Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSATPastor Jimmy Robles said someone entered Last Chance Ministries , located at 404 Brady Blvd.

, and opened the church’s gate, stealing a new air conditioning unit worth $10,000. – A West Side church was burglarized overnight, according to its pastor, with the alleged thieves stealing property worth thousands of dollars. Pastor Jimmy Robles told KSAT on Sunday that someone entered Last Chance Ministries, located at 404 Brady Blvd. , and opened the church’s gate, stealing a new air conditioning unit worth $10,000.

He said the unit was intended for a children’s church they are building. Robles also said an 18-wheeler truck was broken into. It is unclear if items from the truck were stolen. Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years. John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley.

He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks. Spurs + Storms?

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