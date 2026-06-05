New ‘60 Minutes’ chief vows editorial independence, says Stahl, Whitaker and Wertheim are key to future

“The foundation of 60 Minutes is its journalistic independence,” Nick Bilton wrote in a memo to staffers on Thursday.

New “ 60 Minutes ” boss Nick Bilton sought to assure staff that the storied news program would not be subject to corporate interference as he declared that theof veteran correspondent Scott Pelley following a headline-grabbing dustup in which Pelley claimed CBS News Editor-in-chief Bari Weiss was “murdering” the show.

“The foundation of 60 Minutes is its journalistic independence,” Bilton wrote. “We will always pursue stories without fear or favor. We will always make the story the North Star — not relationships nor politics nor anything else. ”New “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton sought to reassure staff that the newsmagazine would remain editorially independent and free from corporate influence.

In perhaps the clearest response yet to allegations from departing correspondents that management has attempted to influence editorial decisions, Bilton added: “We will never be instructed by the ownership of the company on those stories. ”, the veteran correspondent who has been with the show for more than three decades, was taking part in the filming of a segment for the program.

Stahl’s decision to go out on assignment is fueling speculation inside CBS News that the 84-year-old veteran plans to stay at “60 Minutes” despite the turmoil engulfing the program.

“Lesley was shooting a segment for next season,” one source told The Post. “She must be staying at the company. ” The development comes after last week’s bloodbath claimed correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, executive producer Tanya Simon, senior executive producer Draggan Mihailovich and other senior producers.three remaining correspondents — Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim — met privately to discuss their futures following Pelley’s dramatic ouster.

The meeting lasted more than an hour, according to a person briefed on the discussion. As The Post reported Wednesday, CBS insiders have increasingly speculated that Whitaker and Stahl could follow Pelley out the door amid the escalating turmoil.

“Lesley is keeping quiet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she left,” the source added. “I’ve spent a lot of time in conversation with many of you, and especially in consultation with Lesley, Bill and Jon,” he wrote. The outreach appears to be part of a broader charm offensive by Bilton as he attempts to stabilize a program that has been rocked by weeks of public infighting and allegations of editorial interference.

Bilton also announced that veteran producer Maria Gavrilovic would be elevated to senior producer, a move that was well received by staffers who view her as a respected insider with deep knowledge of the program, according to Status. The memo represents Bilton’s most extensive effort yet to define his vision for the iconic newsmagazine, which has been engulfed in crisis since CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss launched a sweeping overhaul of the broadcast.

As Page Six Hollywood previously reported, Paramount Skydance chief David Ellison was personally involved in reviewing candidates for the job, ultimately selecting Bilton despite his lack of traditional broadcast news experience. Bilton, a former New York Times columnist, filmmaker and Vanity Fair contributor, reportedly beat out candidates with more conventional television-news credentials. Jon Wertheim is one of three remaining correspondents at “60 Minutes” after a sweeping shakeup that has reshaped the program.

Critics inside CBS News have questioned whether Bilton and Weiss, who likewise came to the network without a television-news background, are equipped to oversee the most prestigious program in broadcast journalism. Former “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley was fired after a public clash with management, touching off a crisis that continues to reverberate through CBS News. Despite concerns among staffers about his lack of traditional television news experience, Bilton sought to emphasize continuity rather than disruption.

“We’re going to continue to do the things we do that make it so great — the scheduled screenings, the detailed script work, the editing, the long format of the pieces. ”CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has defended her overhaul of “60 Minutes” as necessary to preserve the program’s future while modernizing it for a changing media landscape. Status reported that some Paramount executives privately believe the turmoil is damaging the broader CBS brand.

For now, Bilton’s immediate challenge is convincing the remaining stars of “60 Minutes” that they still have a future at the broadcast.

“Working with them is a privilege and every journalist’s dream,” Bilton wrote of Stahl, Whitaker and Wertheim. New “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton sought to reassure staff that the newsmagazine would remain editorially independent and free from corporate influence. Jon Wertheim is one of three remaining correspondents at “60 Minutes” after a sweeping shakeup that has reshaped the program.

Former “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley was fired after a public clash with management, touching off a crisis that continues to reverberate through CBS News. CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has defended her overhaul of “60 Minutes” as necessary to preserve the program's future while modernizing it for a changing media landscape.





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