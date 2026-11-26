Stanford researchers test niobium phosphide nanoribbons as narrow as 6 nanometers that conduct electricity more efficiently than copper.

Nanoribbons measure just 5–6 nanometers wide and 1.5 nanometers thick. Researchers at Stanford University have demonstrated an unusual electrical conductor that becomes more efficient as its wires get narrower, potentially overcoming a major limitation of copper wiring in next-generation computer chips.

The team tested nanoribbons made from niobium phosphide , a topological semimetal that conducts electricity differently from conventional metals. The researchers found that its electrical resistivity decreases as the ribbons become narrower, allowing the material to outperform similarly sized copper conductors at extremely small dimensions. The study could offer a new approach to building the nanoscale interconnects that connect billions of transistors and other components inside modern processors. Copper has long served as the primary wiring material in computer chips.

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However, as manufacturers shrink these connections to just a few nanometers, electrons increasingly scatter from wire surfaces and grain boundaries. This raises electrical resistance, wastes energy as heat and makes signal transmission less efficient. To investigate an alternative, the researchers fabricated flat niobium phosphide nanoribbons as narrow as 5 to 6 nanometers and approximately 1.5 nanometers thick.