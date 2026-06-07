New '3D' Computer Chips Could Extend Moore's Law, Study Shows

In recent years, computer chip performance has bumped up against the physical limitations of the space available on integrated circuits.

The innovation could help extend or even exceed theThis states that through technological advancements, the number of transistors on chips should double every two years for the same cost.

, but now component manufacturers are simply running out of room and ways to make transistors smaller. The new research finds a way to stack chips vertically, using the same silicon as current technology, and with close to the same performance.

The team behind the breakthrough, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US, says the approach can potentially improve computing density and speed while reducing"Today it takes six microelectronic devices called transistors on a single plane to store one bit of information,""With vertical integration, you can distribute them across multiple layers. It's like replacing a sprawling suburb with high-rises: You get the same functionality, but the spatial footprint is reduced while making communication between layers faster and more efficient.

" Schematic and electron microscopy image of a memory cell distributed across three vertically stacked layers. The processes required to build chips need very high temperatures, around 1,000 °C – so if you made a second layer, you're essentially going to fry the first.heat-resistant materialThe resulting chips don't offer the same performance, layer density, or electronics integration as the 'monolithic integration' versions described here.

"For the first time, we have met the thermal budget of monolithic 3D integration using standard single-crystalline silicon and delivered unprecedented performance. " The researchers got over the heat obstacle in several ways. They used what they describe as 'junctionless' transistors, essentially tweaking the chemical composition of the circuit layers so that the engineering requiring high temperatures could be done beforehand, ahead of the stacking.

They also deployed the use of ultra-thin, flexible silicon nanomembranes for their layers, rather than . Applying these layers is more like rolling than stacking, and can be done at temperatures less than 200 °C .

"This conformality helps avoid interfacial defects like voids, which are common when trying to force two rigid wafers together via wafer bonding. "As well as using the same single-crystalline silicon as today's computer chips, the process results, and the researchers are confident that it can be extended to commercially viable scales. In these experiments, the team went up to three layers, with working logic circuits and memory cells included.

That's enough to prove that the idea works, but the number of layers could be increased in the future. There are still challenges to overcome in getting this tech out of the laboratory and into a semiconductor fabrication plant. Right now, higher-than-normal voltages are required to power the chips, which is something that needs to be improved upon. In principle, vertical stacks should make chips





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