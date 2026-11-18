VEG ER for Pets cut the ribbon on its unique treatment center located at Glen Cove Road and Voice Road on Tuesday morning.

VEG ER for Pets cut the ribbon on its unique treatment center located at Glen Cove Road and Voice Road on Tuesday morning. West Hempstead school officials outline new safety measures, task force after student brought gun to campus A new resource is now available in Nassau County for Long Islanders needing care for their animals at any hour of the day.

VEG ER for Pets cut the ribbon on its 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital in Carle Place on Tuesday morning. The unique treatment center will allow owners to stay with their pets through all stages of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization, the company says. This ninth location in New York is situated in the Plaza 200 shopping center is at the corner of Glen Cove Road and Voice Road, just minutes from the neighboring Garden City, Mineola, and Westbury communities.

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Families can expect highly skilled emergency veterinary care including surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays and beyond, even on holidays.

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"Our mission has always been to help people and their pets when they need it most,” says Dr. David Bessler, Founder and CEO of VEG ER for Pets. “Opening in Carle Place allows us to do exactly that, by providing 24/7 emergency care that treats the whole family with compassion and transparency,” Bessler added.

The company accommodates customer needs by completely reworking the experience, so when a pet parent calls the facility, they speak immediately with a licensed veterinarian to get medical questions answered.00:19