New 2-Acre Park to Open in Denver's Windsor Neighborhood

The City Council approved the $750,000 purchase of vacant land for a new park in Denver's Windsor neighborhood, fulfilling a promise made to voters who approved the Parks Legacy Fund.

A new, roughly 2-acre park will soon open in the Windsor neighborhood of east Denver after the City Council approved the $750,000 acquisition of vacant land this week. The future park, located at the corner of Mississippi Avenue and Dayton Street, will be funded almost entirely by the 2018 voter-approved Parks Legacy Fund. Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, who represents the Windsor neighborhood, expressed her enthusiasm during Monday's meeting before the approval.

She stated, 'I want to point out this resolution because it is so joyful. This is one of the promises that we made to the community and the voters who approved the Parks Legacy Fund.' Acquiring this land will contribute to the city's goal of ensuring all neighborhoods are within a 10-minute walk or roll to a park. In addition to the purchase price, the city will allocate another $200,000 for 'vision planning, restoration, or removal of existing trees, due diligence, and transactional costs,' according to a memo. This funding will primarily come from the Parks Legacy Fund, with $75,000 sourced from the Denver Park Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Denver Parks and Recreation. The tax generated by the Parks Legacy Fund adds an extra 2.5 cents to every $10 purchase. As of 2024, this tax is generating over $45 million annually.The Parks Legacy Fund has been instrumental in creating new parks in various Denver neighborhoods, including Globeville, Green Valley Ranch, Sun Valley, Westwood, and University Hills. A key objective of the fund is to promote more equitable park distribution across the city. Denver will acquire the land slated for the park, located at 1060 S. Emporia St., from High Line Swim Club.





